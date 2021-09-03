Social Security spam calls happening in Monroe County, Iowa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says on its Facebook page they have received several calls about spam calls. The spammers claim to be Social Security and telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest.

Social Security will always contact you by email.

The sheriff’s office says you should never give out your personal information over the phone.

If you want more information about this kind of scam go to: https://oig.ssa.gov/scam/

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.