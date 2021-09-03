Broadcast Times

Social Security spam calls happening in Monroe County, Iowa

Phone scam
Phone scam(Associated Press)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says on its Facebook page they have received several calls about spam calls. The spammers claim to be Social Security and telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest.

Social Security will always contact you by email.

The sheriff’s office says you should never give out your personal information over the phone.

If you want more information about this kind of scam go to: https://oig.ssa.gov/scam/

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona reports 3,802 new cases of COVID-19; 18,959 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
More than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 10 million COVID-19 doses administered in Va. | 57% of population fully vaccinated
More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
South Carolina health officials report over 4,600+ new COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Declo working to emphasize STEM in schools and the community

GRETAWIRE

Work began about ten years ago to set up a new food pantry for Stewpot Community Services.

GRETAWIRE

It’s National Food Bank Day! Stewpot one of many banks collecting donations Fri.

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...

GRETAWIRE

South Dakota nears 6,000 active cases

Soybean farmers were affected by adverse weather in Michigan this season.

GRETAWIRE

USDA grants disaster declaration for Mid-Michigan farmers in 4 counties

GRETAWIRE

Declo working to emphasize STEM in schools and the community

Next 400

GRETAWIRE

Cleveland Clinic’s Skin of Color Center bridges racial divide in dermatology

Laredo Border Patrol find more than 100 undocumented immigrants in trailer
Undocumented immigrants found in tractor-trailer
Two inmates on the loose after escaping Madison County Detention Center
State police say 31-year-old Bryan Jones (left) and 32-year-old Justin Richardson (right)...
The Education Foundation of Alachua County earmarks nearly $400,000 to get students involved in a scholarship and mentoring program
The Education Foundation of Alachua County earmarks nearly $400,000 to get students involved in...