It’s National Food Bank Day! Stewpot one of many banks collecting donations Fri.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s National Food Bank Day!

Stewpot Community Services is one of many food banks collecting donations Friday.

Stewpot will be at the Jackson Kroger off I-55 from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. to collect items for its Food Pantry.

This annual event, held the first Friday in September, encourages Americans to remember that no one should go to bed hungry.

Stewpot’s Food Pantry has been assisting those who struggle with food insecurity for over 30 years.

Food Pantry needs:

Canned greens, crackers beets, Vienna sausages, canned spinach, cornmeal, canned corn sugar, Chef Boyardee meals, black-eyed peas, pork n beans, coffee, lima beans, grits, baked beans, oatmeal, pinto beans, condiments, ramen noodles, canned meats and cereal.

The Stewpot Food Pantry serves over 600 people a month.

This number includes all the members of the family from parents to children.

Each family is given a four-day supply of groceries to cover the entire household.

