Two inmates on the loose after escaping Madison County Detention Center

State police say 31-year-old Bryan Jones (left) and 32-year-old Justin Richardson (right)...
State police say 31-year-old Bryan Jones (left) and 32-year-old Justin Richardson (right) walked away from the Madison County Detention Center in Richmond just after 4 a.m. Thursday morning.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities are searching for two escaped inmates in Madison County.

State police say 31-year-old Bryan Jones and 32-year-old Justin Richardson walked away from the Madison County Detention Center in Richmond just after 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Jones is described as being a white male, 5′11″ tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving time for Violation of DVO. Richardson is described as being a white male, 5′9″ tall, weighing 163 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving time for Parole Violation.

Both men were last seen wearing white / gray t-shirts and red pants.

Anyone who may have information about the location of Jones and Richardson is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

