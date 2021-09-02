Two inmates on the loose after escaping Madison County Detention Center

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities are searching for two escaped inmates in Madison County.

State police say 31-year-old Bryan Jones and 32-year-old Justin Richardson walked away from the Madison County Detention Center in Richmond just after 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Jones is described as being a white male, 5′11″ tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving time for Violation of DVO. Richardson is described as being a white male, 5′9″ tall, weighing 163 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving time for Parole Violation.

Both men were last seen wearing white / gray t-shirts and red pants.

Anyone who may have information about the location of Jones and Richardson is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

