Quebec businesses now require proof of vaccination

MONTREAL (WCAX) - Quebec’s vaccine passport system went into effect on Wednesday.

Restaurants, gyms and theaters are among the businesses where people will need to show proof of vaccination.

That proof is a QR or quick response code issued by the government.

People who don’t have a smartphone can get a printed version.

There are no penalties until the middle of the month. After that, individuals and businesses could face steep fines for noncompliance.

“It may happen that the small minority be unhappy. But I think that the vast majority of the population they support, the passport, they want to return back to a normal life,” Quebec Premier François Legault said.

Other Canadian provinces, including British Columbia, Manitoba and Ontario, are poised to soon implement their own systems.

Public health experts have welcomed the vaccine passport as a useful tool to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and encourage people to get vaccinated.

