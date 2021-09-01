Broadcast Times

Wichita teachers work to reach previously enrolled students still unaccounted for this year

Wichita teachers are taking part in an effort to reach previously-enrolled students who haven't shown up to school yet this year.(KWCH)
By Ellen Terhune
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the fall semester begins, Wichita Public Schools is reporting more than 1,000 students are still unaccounted for this year, having not yet shown up in a classroom after previously being enrolled in the district. Tuesday night, the teachers union launched an effort to reach those families that will continue over the next month.

Teachers in the Wichita school district went door to door Tuesday to visit homes of students who are currently not enrolled in the district this year, but were before the pandemic, to personally invite them back to in-person learning.

For hours, Phuong Muller and Becky Smith, two teachers in the Wichita district, partnered up to try to make sure no student gets left behind this year.

“We have over 1,000 students that haven’t been accounted for, so we are going out looking for our families and students,” Smith said.

At homes where no one answered their knocks, the teachers left a brochure offering more information.

“The goal is to get everyone to enroll and come back to school. If you are not in school there is no learning happening,” Muller said.

Muller and Smith, along with dozens of other teams of teachers, will continue checking in on students over the next few weeks.

“We care about our students and our families and when we see our students not in school learning, we care about them and that is why we are doing this,” Muller said as she visited previously-enrolled students’ homes Tuesday after school. “We came here from after work. We have been at work all day and now we are visiting them. That’s how much we care.”

The porch visit teams will continue the door-to-door enrollment campaign through Sept. 23, with visits occurring from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. The district will allow these students into class, even if they are late to enroll.

“We got into teaching because we love kids and we don’t want to see any kids miss out on their chance to learn,” Smith said.

