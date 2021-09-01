Broadcast Times

Nacogdoches pop up market designed to empower black owned businesses

By Donna McCollum
Published: Sep. 1, 2021
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches woman has a personal mission of connecting black owned and operated businesses with the community at-large.

Nacogdoches businesswoman Mabel Cannings is planning a pop-up market in Nacogdoches to empower black owned businesses.

Cannings knows from thirty years of running her own businesses minority owners know of one another. But to succeed to their fullest extent they must reach a wider customer base.

“We want to give you a prominent place so you can be recognized,” said Cannings to Aneithea Jackson, owner of Lady J’s Salon and Cuts on East Main, a business she opened in late July.

That place will be offered at a RISE pop up market on September 25.

“Reach Inside and Shift the Energy”, said Cannings.

The acronym is about encouraging business owners toward positive energy. Cannings provides the opportunity thru her first pop up event.

“Have black business owners and women to come out and set up their booth and tell your story. It’s also an opportunity to exchange. They can do presentations throughout the day. They can have their products and services on display. and let people get to know who they are,” said Cannngs. Business owner Aneithea Jackson, owner of Lady J’s Salon and Cuts on East Main is participating.

“I think it’s a great thing for the black community, as well as the white community also,” said Jackson. “If you don’t know a business is here, how can you know to try them out if you don’t know.”

Both women see the event promoting inclusiveness.

" The coming together, the talking, the networking that we will find strength and we will find power,” said Cannings.

She also offers a business seminar and is working closely with Angelina College Small Business Development Center.

Canning says the knowledge is a tool for a successfully run business.

The ‘RISE’ pop up market is September 25th at the C.L. Simon Recreation Center in Nacogdoches. Vendor space is available. The Nacogdoches chamber can connect you to the event.

