International Overdose Awareness Day event focuses on healing, remembrance and hope

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several Heartland organizations took part in an International Overdose Awareness Day tribute event on Tuesday at the Gibson Recovery Center in Cape Girardeau.

The event featured overdose survivors, treatment professionals, a memorial balloon release and a candlelight vigil to commemorate the growing number of people who lose their lives to drug overdoses each year.

Serenity Point, FCC Behavioral Health Director Misty Brazel says it’s important to overcome the stigma associated with overdose and remember those who’s lives were lost too soon.

“We have clients here that have done amazing, they’ve turned their lives around, they’ve got relationships back with their families and they’ve had jobs,” Brazel said. “And then one small issue and they’re gone. I’ve had to sit with moms who’ve lost their children, sisters who’ve lost someone and it’s never an easy thing.”

Brazel said it’s important to have this event for a couple reasons.

“First it’s to make people aware of how many are dying,” Brazel said. “93,000 people in the United States alone, that’s a huge amount of people that are lost. These are all lives that could be saved if they could get some treatment. Secondly, to help people who’ve lost someone. Losing someone to an overdose, you don’t get the same kind of support from the community, the stigma of mental health, the stigma of addiction. And hopefully to spread out and stop and decrease these numbers. That people in the community can know that you can go somewhere and find help.”

Gibson Center’s Director of Clinical Support Services Scott Moyers said he is a person living in recovery and could have easily become someone who lost their life due to an overdose.

“I lost friends and family members to the disease of addiction,” Moyers said. “So any message that we can get out there that this is a treatable disease and that people don’t have to die from it is something that I am extremely passionate about.”

Organization leaders, overdose survivors and a parent of one who lost their life to an overdose spoke in front of crowd of people.

We talked with a parent who lost her son in April of this year and wants to let others know that there is a path to recovery before it’s too late.

“I want to get my son’s voice out there,” Jennifer Jones said. “I want people to know that there is a family behind addiction and I want people to know that there is help out there.”

Jones said she wants to talk about her son to let others know what type of person he was and to remember him.

“The main thing is to get my son’s voice out,” Jones said. “So people know that he lived his life and that he was a good person.”

Sam Waters also spoke to the crowd. She is an overdose survivor and told her story about the difficulties she had along the way.

“I live my life in recovery now and I just wanted to really reach out to the people that were here today to let them know that recovery is possible and that there is life after overdose,” said Waters .

This event is intended to spread the message about the tragedy of drug overdose death and that drug overdose is preventable.

“We think that if we can provide some sliver of hope for people that there is an alternative, there is treatment, there is something they can do so they don’t have to die of this thing then it’s time well spent,” said Moyers.

“There’s so many people that are suffering behind closed doors and they’re ashamed to reach out,” Waters said. “There’s a stigma behind addiction and alcoholism. Treatment is a good place to get information about the disease and I really hope that if anybody is struggling anywhere, that they know that there is a way out.”

The event was brought together by the FCC Behavioral Health, Community Counseling Center and Gibson Recovery Center.

