Organization working to boost Agritourism in Eastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Agritourism Networking Association hosted their 2021 Summer Farm Tour on Monday. The event is hosted in an effort to boost agritourism.

“Everybody who is an agritourism farm does have some type of cash crop or livestock, but they also welcome guests, the public into their farm for educational and fun activities,” said Karla Ward, business and marketing developer for Lu Mil Vineyard.

Agritourism simply means tourism centered around agriculture. That’s why Lu Mil brings people in for their Grape Festival, farm tours, and even 10 cabins available to rent. “We offer several indoor & outdoor Venues for large or small gatherings. Our Annual Events include our Bridal Show, May Day Celebration, NC Grape Festival and the Christmas Festival of Lights,” said Denise Taylor Bridgers of Lu Mil Vineyard.

These are all things that can supplement incomes when out of a traditional growing season. “And sometimes it’s the very means by which many of these new farm families are able to hang on to their farm,” said Ward. Other farmers from across the state, including one farm from Onslow County, said that this is true for them.

Other farmers are simply planting seeds with the idea, that’s why the NC ANA is connecting successful farmers to those just getting started. “We’re learning other ways that people are doing it and we’re picking up ideas and cross-pollinating amongst each other as we go through this tour,” said Lee Rankin, president of NC ANA.

Sprouting for a new future for agriculture and tourism, with one common goal.

“Inspire each other to bring new things to our communities to make our rural areas thrive,” said Ward.

