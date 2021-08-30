Broadcast Times

Minnesota traffic deaths reach 300, fastest since 2007

FILE — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced Monday that Minnesota reached 300...
FILE — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced Monday that Minnesota reached 300 traffic fatalities since Jan. 1, with the 300th fatality being preliminarily reported Saturday.(KEYC News 12)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced Monday that Minnesota reached 300 traffic fatalities since Jan. 1, with the 300th fatality being preliminarily reported Saturday.

As of Monday, there have been 303 fatalities on Minnesota roads.

“While one fatality on Minnesota roads is one too many, Minnesotans have been making progress over the years in changing their driving behaviors for the better. But recently, motorists are falling into bad habits, ignoring the law, and it’s costing us lives. This many preventable deaths on Minnesota roads before Labor Day is completely unacceptable. It’s not a homework assignment, you don’t get a do-over. We all need to drive smart to keep our family, friends and neighbors alive,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director.

STATISTICS

Reaching 300 Traffic Fatalities (Preliminary):

2021202020192018201720162015
Aug. 28Oct. 5Oct. 20Oct. 16Oct. 27Oct. 15Sept. 29

The First 303 Traffic Fatalities Include:

  • 64 motorcyclists compared with 46 reported this time last year.
  • 45 pedestrians compared with 26 reported this time last year.
  • Four bicyclists compared with six reported this time last year.

For the first 303 traffic fatalities, preliminary information shows:

  • 103 speed-related deaths (40 percent) compared with 78 this time last year (32 percent).
  • 74 alcohol-related deaths (24 percent) compared with 88 this time last year (36 percent).
  • 8 distracted-related deaths (3 percent) compared with 15 this time last year (6 percent).
  • 64 unbelted motorist deaths (21 percent) compared with 60 this time last year (24 percent).

FATALITY BREAKDOWN:

Out of the first 303 fatalities on Minnesota roads in 2021, 74 percent were male.

AGE

10 and under11-2021-3031-4041-5051-6061-7071+Unknown
5315743463933445

FATALITIES BY YEAR

2021202020192018201720162015201420132012
303394 (preliminary)364381358392411361384395

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Organization working to boost Agritourism in Eastern North Carolina
Lu Mil Vineyard is the first stop on the Summer Farm Tour, hosted by North Carolina Agritourism...
Kansas AG joins lawsuit challenging transgender athlete guidance
Derek Schmidt, (R) KS Attorney General
Charlottesville wants your feedback on Safe Routes to School Program
(FILE)
South Carolina health officials report 12,000+ new COVID-19 cases over three days
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
North Carolina records 4,500+ new COVID-19 cases Monday
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...

GRETAWIRE

The Leon County Humane Society held a drive-thru pet pantry outside the Lake Jackson Library on...

GRETAWIRE

Leon County Humane Society holds drive thru pet pantry

22 patients from a medical facility in Grayson County were transported to Owensboro after a...

GRETAWIRE

Patients transferred to Owensboro hospital following power outage at Leitchfield facility

Louisiana evacuees flood local hotels as Hurricane Ida inches closer

GRETAWIRE

Louisiana evacuees flood local hotels as Hurricane Ida inches closer

HNN File

GRETAWIRE

Ongoing surge sets new record highs for COVID cases, deaths; space low at Oahu’s morgue

People therapy for therapy dogs

GRETAWIRE

People therapy for therapy dogs: Certified canines battling health issues get lots of pets, treats at TMC

GRETAWIRE

Dispatch positions eliminated in Hardeman County

COVID-19, driver shortage forces ASD to temporarily suspend some bus routes
Anchorage School District buses at the district's barn on Elmore Road.
Snake Road to close for fall migration
Snakes in southern Illinois will begin slithering into hibernation, so the forest service is...
Platte Avenue back open after truck with oversized load collides with bridge; El Paso Street to remain closed
Emergency crews can be seen at the bridge over Platte Avenue east of downtown Colorado Springs.