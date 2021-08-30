Broadcast Times

Kansas AG joins lawsuit challenging transgender athlete guidance

Derek Schmidt, (R) KS Attorney General
Derek Schmidt, (R) KS Attorney General(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has filed a lawsuit over guidance to schools regarding how Title IX protects transgender students.

Schmidt’s action joins a complaint filed by 18 states that seeks to stop enforcement of guidance they call an unlawful interpretation of federal anti-discrimination laws. They say guidance issued in June by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the U.S. Dept. of Education oversteps in efforts to resolve issues such as whether schools must allow biological males to compete on girls’ sports teams, whether employers and schools may maintain sex-separated showers and locker rooms, and whether people must use another person’s preferred pronouns.

The federal agencies have said the guidance, issued under Title IX and Title VII provisions of federal education and civil rights laws, implements a U.S. Supreme Court decision. However, Schmidt says the ruling to which they refer addressed employment discrimination.

Schmidt said the federal guidance could keep states from enacting their own legislation, such as separating sporting competitions by biological sex.

“Earlier this year, the Kansas Legislature passed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, and that bill was vetoed by the governor,” Schmidt said. “This lawsuit is aimed at ensuring unelected federal bureaucrats cannot distort federal law to take that type of policy decision away from elected officials in Kansas.”

The lawsuit accuses the EEOC and Department of Education of changing federal law, and extending the Supreme Court’s decision beyond the issues argued.

The attorneys general want the federal court to declare the EEOC and U.S. Dept. of Education guidance invalid. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Organization working to boost Agritourism in Eastern North Carolina
Lu Mil Vineyard is the first stop on the Summer Farm Tour, hosted by North Carolina Agritourism...
Minnesota traffic deaths reach 300, fastest since 2007
FILE — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced Monday that Minnesota reached 300...
Charlottesville wants your feedback on Safe Routes to School Program
(FILE)
South Carolina health officials report 12,000+ new COVID-19 cases over three days
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
North Carolina records 4,500+ new COVID-19 cases Monday
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...

GRETAWIRE

The Leon County Humane Society held a drive-thru pet pantry outside the Lake Jackson Library on...

GRETAWIRE

Leon County Humane Society holds drive thru pet pantry

22 patients from a medical facility in Grayson County were transported to Owensboro after a...

GRETAWIRE

Patients transferred to Owensboro hospital following power outage at Leitchfield facility

Louisiana evacuees flood local hotels as Hurricane Ida inches closer

GRETAWIRE

Louisiana evacuees flood local hotels as Hurricane Ida inches closer

HNN File

GRETAWIRE

Ongoing surge sets new record highs for COVID cases, deaths; space low at Oahu’s morgue

People therapy for therapy dogs

GRETAWIRE

People therapy for therapy dogs: Certified canines battling health issues get lots of pets, treats at TMC

GRETAWIRE

Dispatch positions eliminated in Hardeman County

COVID-19, driver shortage forces ASD to temporarily suspend some bus routes
Anchorage School District buses at the district's barn on Elmore Road.
Snake Road to close for fall migration
Snakes in southern Illinois will begin slithering into hibernation, so the forest service is...
Platte Avenue back open after truck with oversized load collides with bridge; El Paso Street to remain closed
Emergency crews can be seen at the bridge over Platte Avenue east of downtown Colorado Springs.