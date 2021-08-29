Broadcast Times

Leon County Humane Society holds drive thru pet pantry

The Leon County Humane Society held a drive-thru pet pantry outside the Lake Jackson Library on...
The Leon County Humane Society held a drive-thru pet pantry outside the Lake Jackson Library on Saturday.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Humane Society held a drive-thru pet pantry outside the Lake Jackson Library on Saturday.

The event offered pet parents some much needed assistance during the pandemic with free dog food, cat food, cat litter, and vouchers for low cost spay and neutering.

Organizers say the need for pet food has increased drastically since the onset of COVID-19.

“Offering this food we know is making a big difference in people that we may not have seen before and we’re getting to build a relationship with some people and help teach them about spaying and neutering and just provide them with that comfort of not having to worry about their pet when there is so much else to worry about right now,” said Deidre Hatcher with the Leon County Humane Society.

If you would like to donate to the humane society, become a volunteer, or are interested in adopting/fostering a four legged friend, you can visit the Leon County Humane Society website.

They are also located 413 Timberlane Road and their hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

