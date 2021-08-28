Broadcast Times

Dispatch positions eliminated in Hardeman County

(KFVS)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media Friday that dispatch positions have been eliminated.

The post advises anyone with an emergency to call 911.

Non-emergency calls should be made to 731-658-1902 and your call will be directed to the proper authorities.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

Arizona reports 3,893 new cases of COVID-19; 18,779 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Hawaii sees its darkest day of the pandemic as space at Oahu’s morgue runs short
HNN File
People therapy for therapy dogs: certified canines battling health issues get lots of pets, treats at TMC
People therapy for therapy dogs
COVID-19, driver shortage forces ASD to temporarily suspend some bus routes
Anchorage School District buses at the district's barn on Elmore Road.
Dixie Fire: 752,960 acres burned, 47% containment
A water tanker keeps engines supplied with water on the Genesee Valley Road.

GRETAWIRE

HNN File

GRETAWIRE

Hawaii sees its darkest day of the pandemic as space at Oahu’s morgue runs short

People therapy for therapy dogs

GRETAWIRE

People therapy for therapy dogs: certified canines battling health issues get lots of pets, treats at TMC

Anchorage School District buses at the district's barn on Elmore Road.

GRETAWIRE

COVID-19, driver shortage forces ASD to temporarily suspend some bus routes

Snakes in southern Illinois will begin slithering into hibernation, so the forest service is...

GRETAWIRE

Snake Road to close for fall migration

Emergency crews can be seen at the bridge over Platte Avenue east of downtown Colorado Springs.

GRETAWIRE

Platte Avenue back open after truck with oversized load collides with bridge; El Paso Street to remain closed

Over 5.4 million people receive first vaccine dose in Va. | 56.2% of state’s population fully vaccinated
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
ACTION DAY: Excessive heat warning for southern Arizona
Southern Arizona is under a heat warning.
PowerHouse Recycling expanding in Rowan County
The leading electronics recycler announced it is adding 50 jobs with a $5 million capital...