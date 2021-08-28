Broadcast Times

COVID-19, driver shortage forces ASD to temporarily suspend some bus routes

Anchorage School District buses at the district's barn on Elmore Road.
Anchorage School District buses at the district's barn on Elmore Road.(Dave Leval)
By Dave Leval
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many parents will have to find other ways to get their children to Anchorage public schools for the time being as the Anchorage School District announced that starting Aug. 30, it will temporarily suspend bus service for some routes.

“We no longer have a sufficient number of drivers to drive all of the bus routes,” said Anchorage School District Chief Operating Officer Tom Roth.

He blames COVID-19 for the majority of the shortage.

“We had this week alone six drivers test positive with two additional drivers, who are demonstrating symptoms, have tested and just waiting for the results” Roth said.

The school district currently has around 200 bus drivers. According to Roth, that’s below the 250 the district usually has to transport close to 24,000 students each day to elementary, middle and high school. Many of the drivers are hired by Reliant Transportation which a busing contractor used by the district.

The district doubled up routes, and consolidated others to alleviate the shortage. But Roth said that did not solve the problem, and the district simply had no choice but to temporarily suspend bus service for certain routes.

The interruptions will take place in four groups, each lasting for about three weeks through Nov. 19.

“That may be adequate time that this corrects itself,” Roth said. “I just don’t know in so far as we continue to have a large number of COVID outbreak, COVID cases.”

Roth did say the suspension of bus service will not affect special education students.

Meanwhile, People Mover said middle and high school students ride can ride its buses for free to get to their campuses.

The full list of suspended routes can be read on the school district’s website.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona reports 3,893 new cases of COVID-19; 18,779 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Hawaii sees its darkest day of the pandemic as space at Oahu’s morgue runs short
HNN File
People therapy for therapy dogs: certified canines battling health issues get lots of pets, treats at TMC
People therapy for therapy dogs
Dispatch positions eliminated in Hardeman County
Dixie Fire: 752,960 acres burned, 47% containment
A water tanker keeps engines supplied with water on the Genesee Valley Road.

GRETAWIRE

HNN File

GRETAWIRE

Hawaii sees its darkest day of the pandemic as space at Oahu’s morgue runs short

People therapy for therapy dogs

GRETAWIRE

People therapy for therapy dogs: certified canines battling health issues get lots of pets, treats at TMC

GRETAWIRE

Dispatch positions eliminated in Hardeman County

Snakes in southern Illinois will begin slithering into hibernation, so the forest service is...

GRETAWIRE

Snake Road to close for fall migration

Emergency crews can be seen at the bridge over Platte Avenue east of downtown Colorado Springs.

GRETAWIRE

Platte Avenue back open after truck with oversized load collides with bridge; El Paso Street to remain closed

Over 5.4 million people receive first vaccine dose in Va. | 56.2% of state’s population fully vaccinated
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
ACTION DAY: Excessive heat warning for southern Arizona
Southern Arizona is under a heat warning.
PowerHouse Recycling expanding in Rowan County
The leading electronics recycler announced it is adding 50 jobs with a $5 million capital...