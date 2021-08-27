Truck with oversized load collides with bridge in Colorado Springs; Platte and El Paso Street remain closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major intersection near downtown Springs remains closed Friday following a mishap with a truck.

Police say the truck was carrying a forklift and tried to squeeze under a bridge just a little too low for the load it was hauling. The forklift hit the underside of the bridge, causing visible damage.

“I live in the neighborhood of where the accident happened today and heard the loudest bang I’ve ever heard in my life,” said neighbor Allison Cortez.

The collision happened on East Platte Avenue under El Paso Street. The city said Friday morning that debris has been cleaned up from under the bridge, and the Platte would reopen later in the day. El Paso Street will be closed indefinitely until the bridge can be repaired.

Future closures on Platte should be expected, the city added.

11 News was told the truck driver has passed through the bridge numerous other times.

“I believe the vehicle was going east to west and I think made it all the way under the bridge. But there was all this debris on the ground, and he had to stop when he got past the bridge. ... Literally you could feel the floor and the walls in my house shake and that I thought, ‘We don’t have earthquakes here, like what is happening,’ and then I was like, ‘Oh no, the bridge! Somebody ran into the bridge,’” Cortez said.

There were not reported injuries. The driver was cited for being in violation of federal Department of Transportation minimum commercial motor vehicle standards.

“It was the weirdest thing to happen on a Thursday afternoon in this neighborhood in a long time.”

