ACTION DAY: Excessive heat warning for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona counties are under an excessive heat warning Friday, Aug. 27, according to the National Weather Service’s office in Tucson.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued an Action Day on Friday. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but thunderstorm activity will be limited as high pressure sets up overhead. A boost from the tropics will increase rain and storm chances by next week.

During this time, meteorologists urge residents to stay in air-conditioned buildings, limit outdoor activities at mid-day, drink water before, during and after outdoor activities and check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.

FRIDAY: Excessive Heat Warning in place. Sunny and hot with a high of 104. 10% shower chance.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 101.

SUNDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 100.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

TUESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

