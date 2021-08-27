Broadcast Times

ACTION DAY: Excessive heat warning for southern Arizona

Southern Arizona is under a heat warning.
Southern Arizona is under a heat warning.(Pixabay)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona counties are under an excessive heat warning Friday, Aug. 27, according to the National Weather Service’s office in Tucson.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued an Action Day on Friday. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but thunderstorm activity will be limited as high pressure sets up overhead. A boost from the tropics will increase rain and storm chances by next week.

When the National Weather Service issues weather alerts in our region, they will be listed HERE.

During this time, meteorologists urge residents to stay in air-conditioned buildings, limit outdoor activities at mid-day, drink water before, during and after outdoor activities and check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.

Below is our forecast. You can check on current weather alerts at https://www.kold.com/weather/alerts/ or by downloading our weather app for Android and Apple devices.

  • FRIDAY: Excessive Heat Warning in place. Sunny and hot with a high of 104. 10% shower chance.
  • FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s.
  • SATURDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 101.
  • SUNDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 100.
  • MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.
  • TUESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
  • WEDNESDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
  • THURSDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

We would love to see your photos and video of monsoon weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/3fca9844

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

PowerHouse Recycling expanding in Rowan County
The leading electronics recycler announced it is adding 50 jobs with a $5 million capital...
Over 5.4 million people receive first vaccine dose in Va. | 56.2% of state’s population fully vaccinated
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Truck with oversized load collides with bridge in Colorado Springs; Platte and El Paso Street remain closed
Emergency crews can be seen at the bridge over Platte Avenue east of downtown Colorado Springs.
South Carolina health officials reporting 25 additional deaths, 4,600+ new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases

GRETAWIRE

Snakes in southern Illinois will begin slithering into hibernation, so the forest service is...

GRETAWIRE

Snake Road to close for fall migration

Emergency crews can be seen at the bridge over Platte Avenue east of downtown Colorado Springs.

GRETAWIRE

Truck with oversized load collides with bridge in Colorado Springs; Platte and El Paso Street remain closed

Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.

GRETAWIRE

Over 5.4 million people receive first vaccine dose in Va. | 56.2% of state’s population fully vaccinated

The leading electronics recycler announced it is adding 50 jobs with a $5 million capital...

GRETAWIRE

PowerHouse Recycling expanding in Rowan County

Huntsville City School nutrition workers pleading for staffing help

GRETAWIRE

Huntsville City Schools Child Nutrition Program Managers begging for staffing help

Reno Fire Department assisting on the California wildfires
RFD assisting in California wildfires
Texoma VFD donating Narcan doses to other first responders
Narcan Donation
Novant Brunswick emergency room at capacity, patients younger and sicker, physician says