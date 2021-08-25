We’re cheering for this Michigan team in the Little League World Series

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s a big night for the little league team from Taylor North as they take on Hawaii in the Little League World Series at Howard J. Lamade Stadium, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The game is set to start at 7:30 pm. Both teams are undefeated in the LLWS.

Thanks to Taylor North coaches, Rick Thorning and Guido Ulin, for taking a few minutes to chat with us on Studio 10. Good luck!

