Broadcast Times

Defiance man finds problem with EBT payment for grocery delivery

Defiance man finds problem with EBT payment for grocery delivery
Defiance man finds problem with EBT payment for grocery delivery
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All this heat and humidity we have seen this week makes it harder for people to do some basic things. For some, it’s too oppressive to get out and get some groceries.

A service that’s supposed to help everyone shop is throwing up a roadblock for some people with disabilities.

Randy Benton of Defiance, like so many these days, takes advantage of shopping online. This time on Walmart’s website for groceries. Benton went on disability years ago after a fall at work. He also suffers from COPD. So grocery delivery is helpful on a hot humid day.

“I don’t dare step outside, even to check the mail in this weather,” said Benton.

He ran into a snag with this recent Walmart order. When he added his EBT food stamps card as the payment delivery from the Defiance store suddenly wasn’t available.

“If you have an EBT card that means you’re using food stamps. That makes you lower class I guess,” said Benton.

He tried to order again, this time using his bank debit card and delivery was available. Even though it’s a different format Benton’s money still spends the same and buys the same products.

He’s had no issue using his EBT card in store but delivery doesn’t appear to be in the cards right now.

“Like I’m nothing. Just like the rest of the world, people who are handicapped are nothing to them,” said Benton.

Walmart’s website lays out all of the way to pay with EBT cards and what you need to know. When you look under “can I use EBT online to place both pickup and delivery order?” The company says “yes... At participating stores”.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

North Carolina records more than 6,100 new COVID-19 cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
South Carolina health officials reporting 27 deaths, 2,600+ new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Healthier Hawaii: FDA grants full approval of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine
Healthier Hawaii: FDA grants full approval of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine
We’re cheering for this Michigan team in the Little League World Series
LLWS
Lynn Haven residents express concerns over stormwater flooding issues
Several residents voiced their concerns over growing community problems -- severe flooding and...
Kentucky hospitals struggle to keep up as patients overrun COVID-19 units
Researchers at UK are joining a national study looking at how the virus spreads from person to...

GRETAWIRE

Appleton International Airport creates a backdrop for an announcement of a new United Airlines...

GRETAWIRE

Appleton International Airport sets passenger record

Amazon fulfillment center tour

GRETAWIRE

Amazon hosts in-person talks about employment opportunities

Researchers at UK are joining a national study looking at how the virus spreads from person to...

GRETAWIRE

Kentucky hospitals struggle to keep up as patients overrun COVID-19 units

Several residents voiced their concerns over growing community problems -- severe flooding and...

GRETAWIRE

Lynn Haven residents express concerns over stormwater flooding issues

LLWS

GRETAWIRE

We’re cheering for this Michigan team in the Little League World Series

Mesa County receives FEMA award for flooding prevention work
Mesa County FEMA Award
Nursing shortage means more opportunities for nursing students
Nursing shortage offering opportunity for Nursing students.
Cedar Rapids School Board discusses recommended changes to School Resource Officers
A presentation on recommendations for school resource officers in the Cedar Rapids Community...