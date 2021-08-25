Broadcast Times

Appleton International Airport sets passenger record

Appleton International Airport creates a backdrop for an announcement of a new United Airlines...
Appleton International Airport creates a backdrop for an announcement of a new United Airlines non-stop flights to Denver (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - In another sign that air travel is recovering amid the pandemic, Appleton International Airport says a record number of travelers passed through the airport’s gates in July.

The airport had 77,000 passengers coming and going, the most in its 56-year history. The previous record was 75,000 in March, 2019.

The increase is attributed to vacations and family travel, helped by American, Allegiant and United airlines adding flights at the airport. Airlines have seen pent-up demand for vacation travel since early this year.

“Local travelers tell us the convenience of nonstop flights to destinations like Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver and Las Vegas make ATW their preferred departure destination, which is a big reason why we’ve rebounded to beyond 100% of where we were before the pandemic,” Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson wrote in a statement.

