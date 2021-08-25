Amazon hosts in-person talks about employment opportunities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jobs for Jacksonians Program is partnering with Amazon for a series of drive-thru employment information sessions in August.

Jobs for Jacksonians is an initiative created to provide information on employment opportunities for City of Jackson residents and those in the metro area.

Anyone in search of work should apply.

The Amazon fulfillment center will be located right off Highway 22 in Canton.

It’s set to open in September and they have already started hiring workers.

Drive-Thru Events

Wednesday, August 25

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Smith Wills Stadium parking lot

1200 Lakeland Drive Jackson

Tuesday, August 31

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Madison County WIN Job Center Parking Area

152 Watford Pkwy Dr, Canton

