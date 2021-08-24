Broadcast Times

Nursing shortage means more opportunities for nursing students

Nursing shortage offering opportunity for Nursing students.
Nursing shortage offering opportunity for Nursing students.(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University’s Montgomery nursing students get hands-on experience in situations they could face on the job.

First-year nursing student Feteri Hamilton says it is not an easy road, especially now that she will have to attend to patients who have COVID-19, but she says she feels Troy’s nursing program is preparing her for whatever she may face.

“I’m excited about it. I’m nervous about it, but at the end of the day know I made the right decision,” Hamilton said.

Hospitals across the country continue to see staff shortages as a result of the pandemic, and that’s offering new opportunities for nursing students who are ready to graduate.

“As soon as you graduate we have 100% job placement rate. Everybody finds a job. And so as soon as you graduate, you pass your boards, you can basically pick where you want to be,” said Robin McCormick, assistant ASN coordinator for Troy University Montgomery.

Troy-Montgomery’s overall enrollment has remained constant over the last year, but the Auburn University at Montgomery nursing program has experienced a 15-20% enrollment increase.

Dean of the program, Jean Leuner, says the program’s challenge is getting students the necessary clinical experience in today’s environment.

“Well, we are seeing some of those clinical spots decreasing because of the increase in COVID in the area,” Leuner said. “We assign students to other units, look for more units to work with, so we’ve been able to work with our community partners and find spaces.”

Leuner says they’re preparing the workforce for the area so once nursing students graduate they don’t have to travel to other states or cities and may remain in Montgomery.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

More than 4,500 newly-reported COVID-19 cases record in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
South Carolina health officials reporting nine deaths, 3,100+ new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Dixie Fire: Now 731,310 acres; containment up to 41%
A view of the Dixie Fire from Taylorsville
Mesa County receives FEMA award for flooding prevention work
Mesa County FEMA Award
Cedar Rapids School Board discusses recommended changes to School Resource Officers
A presentation on recommendations for school resource officers in the Cedar Rapids Community...

GRETAWIRE

Mesa County FEMA Award

GRETAWIRE

Mesa County receives FEMA award for flooding prevention work

A presentation on recommendations for school resource officers in the Cedar Rapids Community...

GRETAWIRE

Cedar Rapids School Board discusses recommended changes to School Resource Officers

The event was in honor of Demar Bester

GRETAWIRE

Dozens gather for health and wellness event in Davenport to honor man’s legacy

Afghans started arriving at Fort McCoy Sunday, though Jewish Social Services does not know when...

GRETAWIRE

Madison refugee resettlement agency says preparations underway as Afghans arrive in Wisconsin

Rockford Muslims host an open house to help better unite the community.

GRETAWIRE

Rockford Muslim community hosts mosque open house

UW Health study: Pain observed as long-lasting symptom of COVID-19
A literature review at UW-health finds that chronic pain has emerged as a symptom associated...
Nicolet College utilize online textbook program to save students over $1 million
Online program has benefited students since 2018
Lawmakers vote to hire private lawyers in lawsuit over chair of Natural Resources Board
Fred Prehn appears at May 26, 2021 Natural Resources Board Meeting