Broadcast Times

Mesa County receives FEMA award for flooding prevention work

Mesa County FEMA Award
Mesa County FEMA Award(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County has been honored with a Federal Emergency Management Agency National Flood Insurance Program Award.

The County received the award due to the community’s preventative actions to protect citizens from flooding and also because the County has exceeded the National Flood Insurance Program participation and management requirements to reduce flood risks in flood hazard areas. Mesa County also makes sure to educate the community who live or have their business in a potential high flood hazard area. As a result of this award, flood insurance rates will be reduced by an additional 5% in Mesa County.

”We do a lot of cleaning of coverts, drainages,” said Mesa County Public Works Engineering Department Regulatory Programs Manager Carrie Gudorf. “We go through some washes and remove tamarisk and Russian olives so the carrying capacities can be met in those channels.”

Another mitigation project Mesa County has done to prevent flooding is installing ponds in which pipelines collect water from the high flood areas in the city and divert it to ponds which dump the water into the river.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

More than 4,500 newly-reported COVID-19 cases record in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
South Carolina health officials reporting nine deaths, 3,100+ new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Dixie Fire: Now 731,310 acres; containment up to 41%
A view of the Dixie Fire from Taylorsville
Nursing shortage means more opportunities for nursing students
Nursing shortage offering opportunity for Nursing students.
Cedar Rapids School Board discusses recommended changes to School Resource Officers
A presentation on recommendations for school resource officers in the Cedar Rapids Community...

GRETAWIRE

Nursing shortage offering opportunity for Nursing students.

GRETAWIRE

Nursing shortage means more opportunities for nursing students

A presentation on recommendations for school resource officers in the Cedar Rapids Community...

GRETAWIRE

Cedar Rapids School Board discusses recommended changes to School Resource Officers

The event was in honor of Demar Bester

GRETAWIRE

Dozens gather for health and wellness event in Davenport to honor man’s legacy

Afghans started arriving at Fort McCoy Sunday, though Jewish Social Services does not know when...

GRETAWIRE

Madison refugee resettlement agency says preparations underway as Afghans arrive in Wisconsin

Rockford Muslims host an open house to help better unite the community.

GRETAWIRE

Rockford Muslim community hosts mosque open house

UW Health study: Pain observed as long-lasting symptom of COVID-19
A literature review at UW-health finds that chronic pain has emerged as a symptom associated...
Nicolet College utilize online textbook program to save students over $1 million
Online program has benefited students since 2018
Lawmakers vote to hire private lawyers in lawsuit over chair of Natural Resources Board
Fred Prehn appears at May 26, 2021 Natural Resources Board Meeting