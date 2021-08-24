Broadcast Times

House Democrat standoff ends with passage of $3.5 Trillion budget plan

House Democrats
House Democrats
By David Ade
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - House Democrats are moving forward on a process to potentially add trillions in new spending after members of their own party put up some temporary roadblocks.

The vote came after a group of nine moderate democrats, including Representatives Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), Jared Golden D-Maine), and Ed Case (D-Hawaii) prompted a standoff, rebelling against party leaders on the plan of action.

“We wanted a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill because once we vote on that on September 27th, it goes directly to the White House and the President is going to sign it,” said Rep. Cuellar, adding that the infrastructure bill would create two million jobs a year for the next 10 years while investing more than $30 billion into the state of Texas.

House Speaker Pelosi and other progressives didn’t want to pass the bipartisan infrastructure plan by itself and instead wanted it tied to a separate budget reconciliation process.

“If you tie it to the reconciliation, we don’t know how long the reconciliation is going to take,” said Rep. Cuellar. “Will it be in October? Will it be in November? Will it be in September? Nobody knows.”

Under the deal struck between Speaker Pelosi and the moderate lawmakers, Cuellar says they now have a guarantee to vote on infrastructure as well as more ability to bring down the $3.5 trillion price tag for the budget package.

Dr. Casey Burgat of George Washington University says these negotiations are part of the political process.

“Politics is really messy,” said Dr. Burgat. “These factions really do exist on a lot of policy issues; this is how it’s kind of supposed to work.”

Procedural votes in the House will open on Tuesday on the budget reconciliation process.

House and Senate Democrats will likely work on it over the coming weeks before they have a finished product.

The process Democrats plan to use for a budget package would allow them to pass it through both chambers without Republicans. It would direct funding to issues like climate change, poverty, and health care.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews scour debris for more victims after Tennessee floods
At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Possible Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam
Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by a "recent...
Hochul becomes NY’s first female governor as Cuomo exits
Kathy Hochul has become New York’s first female governor. She’s taking control of a state...
Disney reaches vaccination agreement with union workers
The Walt Disney Company reached a deal with a coalition of unions to require COVID-19...
Airbnb vows free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
People who have been displaced after the fall of Afghanistan may be able to find a place to...

GRETAWIRE

Mesa County FEMA Award

GRETAWIRE

Mesa County receives FEMA award for flooding prevention work

Nursing shortage offering opportunity for Nursing students.

GRETAWIRE

Nursing shortage means more opportunities for nursing students

A presentation on recommendations for school resource officers in the Cedar Rapids Community...

GRETAWIRE

Cedar Rapids School Board discusses recommended changes to School Resource Officers

The event was in honor of Demar Bester

GRETAWIRE

Dozens gather for health and wellness event in Davenport to honor man’s legacy

Afghans started arriving at Fort McCoy Sunday, though Jewish Social Services does not know when...

GRETAWIRE

Madison refugee resettlement agency says preparations underway as Afghans arrive in Wisconsin

Rockford Muslims host an open house to help better unite the community.

GRETAWIRE

Rockford Muslim community hosts mosque open house

UW Health study: Pain observed as long-lasting symptom of COVID-19
A literature review at UW-health finds that chronic pain has emerged as a symptom associated...
Nicolet College utilize online textbook program to save students over $1 million
Online program has benefited students since 2018
Lawmakers vote to hire private lawyers in lawsuit over chair of Natural Resources Board
Fred Prehn appears at May 26, 2021 Natural Resources Board Meeting