UW Health study: Pain observed as long-lasting symptom of COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A literature review at UW-Health finds that chronic pain has emerged as a symptom associated with long-lasting cases of Covid-19.

While headache and chest pain have been known symptoms, long-lasting chronic pain shows the virus may impact people in ways health professionals are starting to understand.

Patient age and physical condition likely contribute to the risk for chronic pain post-infection.

Chronic pain was more prevalent in patients who were hospitalized with Covid, especially those in the ICU.

“So the common theme here when I saw my patients they all had recovered [from] Covid-19 but then they said they may have pain for a few weeks or so but then they come to me six months after and they tell me that the pain is just getting worse. So that’s kind of the trick and the problem that might be more chronic than we anticipate,” UW School of Medicine and Public Health Associate Professor of Anesthesiology Dr. Alaa Abd-Elsayed. They’ve found cases of post Covid headaches, chest pains, and testicular pain.

He said it’s important to try and avoid contraction of the virus because the post-Covid symptoms can be long lasting. It’s unknown how long the acquired chronic pains will last.

