Broadcast Times

FDA urges people not to take animal worm drug to treat or prevent COVID-19

The FDA says people should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.
The FDA says people should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.(Food and Drug Administration)
By WXIX staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) – The Food and Drug Administration says it has received multiple reports of patients hospitalized after taking ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug commonly used in horses, to treat or prevent COVID-19.

“You are not a horse,” the FDA tweeted on Saturday. “You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

The FDA has not approved ivermectin either for treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. It’s not an anti-viral drug.

A form of ivermectin is FDA-approved in humans for two specific conditions caused by parasitic worms. It is available by prescription.

The other form of ivermectin is used in animals to treat heartworm and parasites. It’s safe only when prescribed for animals and can be highly toxic – even fatal – in humans, according to the FDA.

“There’s a lot of misinformation around, and you may have heard that it’s okay to take large doses of ivermectin,” an FDA spokesperson said. “That is wrong.”

Ivermectin overdoses lead to nausea, vomiting, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, dizziness, balance problems, seizures, coma and even death, the FDA says.

It can also interact with other medications like blood thinners.

“Moreover, FDA reviews drugs not just for safety and effectiveness of the active ingredients, but also for the inactive ingredients,” the spokesperson said. “Many inactive ingredients found in animal products aren’t evaluated for use in people. Or they are included in much greater quantity than those used in people. In some cases, we don’t know how those inactive ingredients will affect how ivermectin is absorbed in the human body.”

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

17 inches of rain devastate rural Tennessee; at least 10 die
At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200
FILE - People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes,...
Biden sees dip in support amid new COVID cases, AP-NORC poll finds
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Explosive California wildfires could burn into December
A California man watched on his doorbell camera as the Caldor Fire crept toward his house.
GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...

GRETAWIRE

Online program has benefited students since 2018

GRETAWIRE

Nicolet College utilize online textbook program to save students over $1 million

Fred Prehn appears at May 26, 2021 Natural Resources Board Meeting

GRETAWIRE

Lawmakers vote to hire private lawyers in lawsuit over chair of Natural Resources Board

Frankfort State Capitol

GRETAWIRE

Officials, lawmakers react to KY Supreme Court decision on Gov. Beshear’s executive powers

Dozens of people turned out Saturday morning for the Groceries Not Guns buyback event in Roanoke.

GRETAWIRE

Gun owners turn out for buyback event in Roanoke

GRETAWIRE

Anchorage doctors warn collapse of the hospital system is ‘imminent’ without reduced transmission of COVID-19

People got the chance to see what life was like for soldiers during World War Two Saturday.

GRETAWIRE

“World War II Remembered” event aims to teach youth about history

Turn-out high at East Gainesville toxic waste pick-up
Turn-out high at East Gainesville toxic waste pick-up
“Catastrophic flooding” occurring in Middle Tennessee Saturday morning
Radar Image from 9:48 AM CT Saturday, August 21, 2021
Blue Grass Airport maintenance project staying on schedule
The Blue Grass Airport is set to complete its three day maintenance project on time.