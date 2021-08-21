Broadcast Times

“World War II Remembered” event aims to teach youth about history

People got the chance to see what life was like for soldiers during World War Two Saturday.
People got the chance to see what life was like for soldiers during World War Two Saturday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People got the chance to see what life was like for soldiers during World War Two Saturday.

It was part of the 7th annual “World War Two Remembered” event put on at the Seminole Valley Farm Museum. Area reenactors from the Midwest came together and participated in scrimmages amongst each other. People also had the opportunity to see displayed vehicles and artifacts from the war, as well as participate in a poster and visual scavenger hunt.

The event coordinator says he hopes kids can come here and learn from this time in history.

“We would love them to learn. You’ll look around, and you’ll see things like on the side of the chicken coop, there’s a whole display on rationing during the second world war. It even goes down to how they had to buy tires. We take it for granted,” said Dave Pasbrig.

The event continues Sunday. It’s free, but people can donate and proceeds will go towards the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight and flood and derecho recovery of the farm.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jobless rate continues to rise in Geary County
Courtesy Of: Kansas Department of Labor, Labor market Information Services and the Bureau of...
Blue Grass Airport maintenance project staying on schedule
The Blue Grass Airport is set to complete its three day maintenance project on time.
“Catastrophic flooding” occurring in Middle Tennessee Saturday morning
Radar Image from 9:48 AM CT Saturday, August 21, 2021
Turn-out high at East Gainesville toxic waste pick-up
Turn-out high at East Gainesville toxic waste pick-up
Anchorage doctors warn collapse of the hospital system is ‘imminent’ without reduced transmission of COVID-19

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

Anchorage doctors warn collapse of the hospital system is ‘imminent’ without reduced transmission of COVID-19

Turn-out high at East Gainesville toxic waste pick-up

GRETAWIRE

Turn-out high at East Gainesville toxic waste pick-up

Radar Image from 9:48 AM CT Saturday, August 21, 2021

GRETAWIRE

“Catastrophic flooding” occurring in Middle Tennessee Saturday morning

The Blue Grass Airport is set to complete its three day maintenance project on time.

GRETAWIRE

Blue Grass Airport maintenance project staying on schedule

Courtesy Of: Kansas Department of Labor, Labor market Information Services and the Bureau of...

GRETAWIRE

Jobless rate continues to rise in Geary County

Police academy ditches written test as part of reform efforts
Vt. Police Academy trooper recruits training in Pittsford.
Three children at MUSC Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit with COVID have been released
According to health officials, at some point, all three children were on a ventilator during...
Organizations prepare to help Afghanistan refugees possibly resettle in Nebraska
Although it’s unclear right now if any refugees from Afghanistan will soon make their way into...