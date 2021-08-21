Broadcast Times

Turn-out high at East Gainesville toxic waste pick-up(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County looks to increase their presence on the eastern part of the county for it’s household hazardous waste department.

The department held a drive though toxic waste pick-up behind the Martin Luther King Recreation Center located at 1028 NE 14th St. in Gainesville. The event started at 9 a.m. an ended at 1 p.m.

Here is a list of items that are accepted

  • Paints and paint thinners
  • Aerosol cans
  • Oil filters and automotive fluids (oil, gasoline, brake fluid, radiator fluid, etc.)
  • Computers, TVs and electronics (small appliances such as microwaves)
  • Solvents, corrosives, pool chemicals & household cleaners
  • Fertilizers, insecticides, herbicides, pesticides & poisons
  • Batteries (all types: car, rechargeable, alkaline, button)
  • Fluorescent lamps, CFL light bulbs, and Christmas lights
  • Sharps (syringes, needles, lancets, etc.)
  • Pharmaceuticals (pills, medicines) and OTC Meds
  • Roof tar and driveway sealer
  • Used cooking oil, propane tanks, and thermostats

Around 30 to 40 people dropped off items in the first item, those hosting the event say those are usually the amount of drop off that they receive in a full day.

Joshua Prouty, the Hazardous Waste Coordinator for the county, says that most people just flush some of these items down the drain.

“The biggest thing I would say to bring to us are things like your expired medications. People think that you can flush those, but your water treatment plant can not get that out of the water. Same thing with your old cleaning chemicals and pesticides, those are they things that are actually very toxic if they don’t get disposed of properly,” said Prouty.

The county will be hosting another pick-up at this same site on Oct. 7.

