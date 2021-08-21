Officials, lawmakers react to KY Supreme Court decision on Gov. Beshear’s executive powers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, the Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously ordered the Franklin Circuit Court to dissolve an injunction that stopped new laws passed by the state legislature to be implemented, including those Gov. Andy Beshear challenged in court. Many officials and lawmakers across the Commonwealth are sounding off on the decision.

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles issued the following statement:

“In today’s ruling, the Kentucky Supreme Court said the General Assembly sets the public policy of the Commonwealth. Our constitutional order does not take a break during a pandemic. With this ruling, Governor Andrew Beshear should turn away from his lawless ways and his open disrespect for the People’s branch, and do what he should have done from the beginning: actually bring people together and lead. Soon, Kentucky’s courts will have another opportunity to vindicate the right of the General Assembly to set public policy in a similar case: the Governor’s lawsuit against the Kentucky State Fair Board and me. The Governor is not a legislator or a king: even he is bound by our constitution and laws.”

Make Harmon, current Auditor and Republican candidate for Governor in 2023, released the following statement:

“Today’s ruling by the Kentucky Supreme Court reaffirms the clear checks and balances that exist between the Executive and Legislative branches and how essential those are to prevent over-reach by one side or the other. The General Assembly serves as a voice for those Kentuckians who elect its members, and it is the proper place to create laws and oversight. All this could have been avoided if the Governor would have simply communicated and worked with the members of the General Assembly in determining the best courses of action at the start of the pandemic. But instead, the Governor chose to take a path that did not include everyone at the table. Instead, guided by his own opinions, he chose to pick winners and losers arbitrarily. Future Governors should adhere to the opinions of the court and be an equal partner with the legislative branch. In my opinion, that is truly the team approach Kentuckians need from their public servants.”

Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown added:

“This ruling is a victory for the separation of powers and the rule of law as enshrined in our Constitution. I am proud of our Republican lawmakers and constitutional officers for fighting against Gov. Beshear’s executive overreach every step of the way, and we are happy to see these efforts yield results for the people of Kentucky. Moving forward, I would suggest Gov. Beshear realize it is time for him to start working across the aisle with legislative leaders and constitutional officers to put Kentuckians ahead of narrow and partisan political priorities.”

Officials with the Kentucky Education Association added:

“It is unfortunate that the Kentucky Supreme Court had no choice but to uphold hyper-partisan actions of the 2021 General Assembly. Today, the coronavirus delta variant is raging across the Commonwealth, active COVID cases are at record levels, available ICU beds have reached near capacity, and in-person learning has been canceled in some school districts. Politicizing public health policy is obviously dangerous. Emergency action by Gov. Beshear to mandate masking in our schools may have very well have averted a far worse health disaster for our students and their families.”

Kentucky House and Senate Democratic Leaders Joni Jenkins and Morgan McGarvey had the following to say after the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision:

“While we wish the Kentucky Supreme Court had allowed the injunction against this year’s COVID-related laws to stand, it is vital to point out that the court did NOT rule on the legislation’s constitutionality, which will be decided another day. We believe this legal process must be expedited, and until we have finality, we have to find ways to overcome the new laws’ unnecessary hurdles that limit the type of proper statewide response we need -- and that Governor Beshear has provided -- to combat a deadly virus that has become our country’s third-leading cause of death in less than two years. The Supreme Court ‘decision’ signals it is time for the Republican leadership to publicly put forth their plan to protect the Commonwealth from this pandemic and the deadly Delta variant. We know what they don’t support; show us your plan.”

