Jobless rate continues to rise in Geary County

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.8 percent in July. This was an increase from 3.7 percent in June and a decrease from 6.6 percent in July 2020.

“The unemployment rate edged up to 3.8 percent in July,” said Secretary Amber Shultz. “This was the result of an increase in both employment and unemployment, which indicates more Kansans are entering the labor market and actively looking for work.”

Continuing a trend from June, counties in the region experienced higher unemployment in July.

The jobless rate in Geary County jumped from 5.8 percent in June to 6.4 in July. Riley County increased from 4.4 percent in June to 4.6 percent in July. Clay, Pottawatomie and Dickinson county also posted unemployment rates above 4 percent.

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 6,000 from June. Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, increased by 5,900 from the previous month, while government increased by 100.

“Kansas employers continued hiring in July, adding 6,000 jobs over-the-month,” said Labor Economist Todd Rilinger. “The majority of this increase can be seen in the manufacturing industry, which added 3,200 jobs.”

Since July 2020, Kansas seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs have increased by 36,300. This change is due to an increase of 35,600 private sector jobs and 700 government jobs.

