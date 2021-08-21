“Catastrophic flooding” occurring in Middle Tennessee Saturday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service out of Nashville is calling Saturday’s rainfall event across that area “a catastrophic flooding situation.”
More than 8 to 10 inches of rain has fallen in Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, and Hickman counties with some reports of 11+ inches and locally higher amounts.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Interstate 40 is closed in both directions Saturday morning near mile mile 153 near the town of Bucksnort due to flooding from the Duck River.
Several water rescues have been underway with many people still trapped inside their homes
“This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Houston, Humphreys, Hickman, and Dickson Counties. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!” says the NWS.
“Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away.”
River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.
A large piece of Woodland Park Drive near the town of Nunnelly has crumbled away.
Officials at Waverly Elementary School are reporting the school is “completely flooded and 4 feet deep in the entire school. with faculty trapped inside.”
To stay up to date on this developing situation, head over to NWS Nashville for details.
