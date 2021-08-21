Blue Grass Airport maintenance project staying on schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Major maintenance work at Blue Grass Airport is about 24 hours away from being completed. Airport officials said the project is right on time.

Crews got to work repaving the runway Thursday night.

Besides the sound of machinery and trucks, the airfield is quiet.

“We are making excellent time with this project,” said Amy Caudill with Blue Grass Airport. “We actually have crews out here, we finished our milling process, and they’re in the paving portion of this right now.”

Three days of work is almost up for 7,000 feet of runway.

“We are thrilled to see the weather is cooperating with us as well,” Caudill said.

There’s a strong smell of asphalt in the air, and it takes a lot of staffing to put it all down.

“This is one of the largest paving projects going on in Central Kentucky right now,” Caudill said. “We pretty much have every local and regional resource available to us that is out here working on this particular project. "

This project has been on the airport’s calendar for some time.

“We particularly picked this weekend because it’s a slower time of the year for travel,” Caudill said. “A lot of our leisure travelers are done with their vacations at this point, and business travel has been a little bit on the slower side as well due to COVID-19.”

She said the pavement wears over time.

“This is a project that we’re required to do every 12-15 years because we always want to maintain the strength of our pavement,” Caudill said.

She said passengers might not notice a difference, but flight crews will.

“It’s very important that we make sure that our runway is smooth and efficient and everything is fine for our pilots who land here,” she said.

Arrivals and departures are set to resume Sunday night.

The airport terminal is open throughout the weekend. Caudill recommended calling ahead of time because hours are limited.

