Three children at MUSC Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit with COVID have been released

According to health officials, at some point, all three children were on a ventilator during their stay at the facility.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC officials said three children that were in the Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit with COVID have been released.

According to health officials, at some point, all three children were on a ventilator during their stay at the facility.

With the highly contagious delta variant spreading across the U.S., children are filling hospital intensive care beds instead of classrooms in record numbers, more even than at the height of the pandemic, according to a report by the Associated Press.

“Many are too young to get the vaccine, which is available only to those 12 and over,” the AP reported.

