Broadcast Times

Police academy ditches written test as part of reform efforts

Vt. Police Academy trooper recruits training in Pittsford.
Vt. Police Academy trooper recruits training in Pittsford.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Police Academy is getting rid of the written entrance exam for new recruits.

The Criminal Justice Council, which creates statewide police training policies, voted to get rid of the exam last month. It consisted of critical thinking questions, writing, and some math. It comes as the academy is in the middle of reimagining what training law enforcement should look like, including a greater focus on empathy and cultural understanding.

“Emotional intelligence, folks that are psychologically hardy, people who have perspective in regards to prioritizing de-escalating situations on the front end before they become incidents or become more aggressive,” said the council’s Heather Simmons.

The academy is still conducting background checks and physical fitness tests.

Related Stories:

Vermont Police Academy postpones graduation after COVID case

Expanding Vt. Criminal Justice Council aims to incorporate police reform efforts

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Dixie Fire: Mandatory evacuation of Taylorsville
In this long exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford in...
Three children at MUSC Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit with COVID have been released
According to health officials, at some point, all three children were on a ventilator during...
What we know about the 10,227 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
ADPH: More than 653K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus

GRETAWIRE

According to health officials, at some point, all three children were on a ventilator during...

GRETAWIRE

Three children at MUSC Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit with COVID have been released

Although it’s unclear right now if any refugees from Afghanistan will soon make their way into...

GRETAWIRE

Organizations prepare to help Afghanistan refugees possibly resettle in Nebraska

Many retired and disabled veterans could see their monthly paycheck jump up by hundreds of...

GRETAWIRE

Retired and disabled vets could see rise in monthly paychecks in 2022

GRETAWIRE

Governor adds budget bill to special session agenda amid threats legislators would leave

Local restaurants are desperate to retain workers, some resorting to drastic measures. One...

GRETAWIRE

Local restaurant temporarily closes due to lack of employees

Proposed bond aims to replace aging Kilgore High School building
Kilgore High School
Lake City commission rejects budget proposal that included raised taxes
Lake City commission rejects budget proposal
Officers upset with Village of Hobart’s proposal to merge agency
Officers spoke up against a proposal by the Village of Hobart to fold the Hobart-Lawrence...