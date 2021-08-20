Police academy ditches written test as part of reform efforts

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Police Academy is getting rid of the written entrance exam for new recruits.

The Criminal Justice Council, which creates statewide police training policies, voted to get rid of the exam last month. It consisted of critical thinking questions, writing, and some math. It comes as the academy is in the middle of reimagining what training law enforcement should look like, including a greater focus on empathy and cultural understanding.

“Emotional intelligence, folks that are psychologically hardy, people who have perspective in regards to prioritizing de-escalating situations on the front end before they become incidents or become more aggressive,” said the council’s Heather Simmons.

The academy is still conducting background checks and physical fitness tests.

Related Stories:

Vermont Police Academy postpones graduation after COVID case

Expanding Vt. Criminal Justice Council aims to incorporate police reform efforts

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.