Broadcast Times

Organizations prepare to help Afghanistan refugees possibly resettle in Nebraska

Although it’s unclear right now if any refugees from Afghanistan will soon make their way into...
Although it’s unclear right now if any refugees from Afghanistan will soon make their way into Lincoln, organizations say they’re ready to help and welcome them with open arms.(KOLN)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In May 2021, President Biden’s administration raised the country’s limit on refugees allowed into the United States. The Taliban’s recent takeover in Afghanistan has sparked preparation for organizations that would help people if they’re placed in Nebraska.

Nebraska is home to more than 30,000 refugees from more than 150 countries. Although it’s unclear right now if any refugees from Afghanistan will soon make their way into Lincoln, organizations say they’re ready to help and welcome them with open arms.

“This is a unique situation in a sense that it’s an evacuation with a lot of people in a short amount of time,” said Chris Tonniges, President and CEO of Lutheran Family Services. “They’d be moving into a community where you don’t know where you’re going to live. Maybe not know anybody else within the community and how you’re going to survive in that first 30 to 60 days.”

Lutheran Family Services expects Nebraska will become home to some refugees from Afghanistan. “We’ve been working on developing what our strategies will be around those individuals that we receive,” said Tonniges.

Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska plans to step in and help, too. “We’re hopeful that we can place those from Afghanistan with their families here,” said Kersha Kahrs, Senior Case Manager.

While Catholic Social Services believes many Afghanistan refugees might flee to states like California and New York, the possibility that some may come to Nebraska isn’t off the table, so those conversations have already started.

“We usually get a one to two weeks notice that they’re coming in, so the first thing we do is housing,” Karhs said.

The next steps would be providing them with furniture, essential supplies all while getting them connected with employment, schooling and mental health services.

“They’ll go to the health department to do their health screenings and make sure that they’re up on all of their immunizations,” Kahrs said.

Tonniges added, “What we’re trying to do is provide every opportunity for them to become as acclimated as they possibly can given the circumstances that they’re under.”

Both organizations tell 10/11 they’ve been getting an influx of people calling in wondering how they can help any refugees who come to Nebraska. For information on how to do so with Catholic Social Services, click HERE. To volunteer or donate with Lutheran Family Services, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dixie Fire almost reaches 700,000 acres; 35 percent contained
In this long exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford in...
Local restaurant temporarily closes due to lack of employees
Local restaurants are desperate to retain workers, some resorting to drastic measures. One...
Governor adds budget bill to special session agenda amid threats legislators would leave
Ongoing coronavirus pandemic putting stress on Tuscaloosa-area ambulance services
Retired and disabled vets could see rise in monthly paychecks in 2022
Many retired and disabled veterans could see their monthly paycheck jump up by hundreds of...

GRETAWIRE

Many retired and disabled veterans could see their monthly paycheck jump up by hundreds of...

GRETAWIRE

Retired and disabled vets could see rise in monthly paychecks in 2022

GRETAWIRE

Governor adds budget bill to special session agenda amid threats legislators would leave

Local restaurants are desperate to retain workers, some resorting to drastic measures. One...

GRETAWIRE

Local restaurant temporarily closes due to lack of employees

Kilgore High School

GRETAWIRE

Proposed bond aims to replace aging Kilgore High School building

Lake City commission rejects budget proposal

GRETAWIRE

Lake City commission rejects budget proposal that included raised taxes

Officers upset with Village of Hobart’s proposal to merge agency
Officers spoke up against a proposal by the Village of Hobart to fold the Hobart-Lawrence...
Memphis City Council approves ‘35 Central’ mixed-use development
AL Hospital Association: No ICU beds available in Alabama
ICU level care is still taking place around the state, but hospitals are trying to find room to...