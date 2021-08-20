Ordinance proposed in Louisville requiring hospitals to report all gun shot wounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gun violence in Louisville continues to rise, which is why Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini has introduced a new ordinance aimed at curbing it.

According to Louisville Metro Police Department data, by Thursday, there had been 127 homicides in the city, compared with 93 seen last year around the same time of year. Piagentini said non-fatal shootings are hard to count.

“We are very confident in our homicide numbers, but the shooting numbers could be higher,” Piagentini said.

Right now, more than 400 people have been shot in Louisville and survived, but through new proposed legislation, Piagentini said data could be taken to another level. The councilman is proposing an ordinance that would require hospitals to report all gunshot wounds.

“It’s currently mandatory to report homicides but not mandatory to report all shootings within the city,” Piagentini said.

Through this plan, he said he hopes it could help officials spot patterns and intervene before another shooting happens.

“This would first be reported to Public Health,” Piagentini said. “Public Health would be required to share certain information with LMPD and potentially other departments like the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.”

Activist Christopher 2X with Game Changers has studied Louisville crime numbers for two decades and is calling gun violence a public health crisis. 2X said the change will start with the people behind the guns.

“I understand the councilman’s want for another attempt to put a tool in the toolbox to try to reduce the uptick in shootings, fatal and non-fatal,” 2X said. “They don’t see it as attractive no more. They don’t see it as something that’s cool anymore, and I think that’s going to be the biggest part of the solution — when that behavioral mindset switches to a whole different mode. We haven’t seen that today, but that’s the hope.”

Right now, Piagentini’s proposed legislation is holding in the Metro Council Public Safety Committee.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.