Broadcast Times

Hours-long standoff at Library of Congress ends after N.C. man surrenders

Authorities investigate a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of...
Authorities investigate a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Washington. A man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the Capitol surrendered to law enforcement after an hourslong standoff Thursday that prompted a massive police response and the evacuations of government buildings and businesses in the area. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By David Ade
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A North Carolina man is in custody after police say he drove to Washington, D.C. and put parts of nation’s capital on lockdown by telling police he had a bomb.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau was there when the truck that police say belongs to Floyd Ray Roseberry was towed away, hours after the standoff began.

It all started just after 9 a.m. Thursday when they say Roseberry parked his car on the sidewalk just outside of the Library of Congress’ Jefferson Building.

“The driver of the truck told the responding officer on the scene that he had a bomb,” explained Chief Tom Manger of the U.S. Capitol Police.

Law enforcement then evacuated the Jefferson Building and Cannon House Office Building. People in a second library building, the Madison Building, were told to shelter in place.

Roseberry posted a video on Facebook where he was seen holding what looks like a large canister. In the video, Roseberry also talked about wanting President Biden and other Democrats to leave office. He claimed that he wasn’t working alone and that there were four other explosive devices placed around Washington, D.C. Police say they found no evidence to support that claim.

After about a five-hour standoff, Roseberry gave himself up to police.

“We tried to negotiate with Mr. Roseberry,” explained Manger. “We first started doing that with a whiteboard writing messages back and forth...He got out of the vehicle and surrendered, and the tactical units that were close by took him into custody.”

Most lawmakers were not on Capitol Hill as it is August recess, so most of the people affected by the lockdown and evacuations where Capitol Hill or Library of Congress staff.

This is the second major security event to happen near the Capitol since the Jan. 6 riots. In April, a man drove into a Capitol barricade, then stabbed two officers before being fatally shot. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans lost his life in that attack.

Capitol Police say investigators are working closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia to determine charges.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia governor bans city mask, shot rules
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said his order will prevent local governments from forcing businesses...
US struggles to speed Kabul airlift despite Taliban, chaos
In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an...
Feds sharpen antitrust attack against Facebook
The Federal Trade Commission believes that Facebook holds a monopoly in the social media world.
Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at military...
Report: Census hit by cyberattack, US count unaffected
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...

GRETAWIRE

Although it’s unclear right now if any refugees from Afghanistan will soon make their way into...

GRETAWIRE

Organizations prepare to help Afghanistan refugees possibly resettle in Nebraska

Many retired and disabled veterans could see their monthly paycheck jump up by hundreds of...

GRETAWIRE

Retired and disabled vets could see rise in monthly paychecks in 2022

GRETAWIRE

Governor adds budget bill to special session agenda amid threats legislators would leave

Local restaurants are desperate to retain workers, some resorting to drastic measures. One...

GRETAWIRE

Local restaurant temporarily closes due to lack of employees

Kilgore High School

GRETAWIRE

Proposed bond aims to replace aging Kilgore High School building

Lake City commission rejects budget proposal

GRETAWIRE

Lake City commission rejects budget proposal that included raised taxes

Officers upset with Village of Hobart’s proposal to merge agency
Officers spoke up against a proposal by the Village of Hobart to fold the Hobart-Lawrence...
Memphis City Council approves ‘35 Central’ mixed-use development
AL Hospital Association: No ICU beds available in Alabama
ICU level care is still taking place around the state, but hospitals are trying to find room to...