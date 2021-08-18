Broadcast Times

Woman loses son and fiancé to COVID-19 within 24 hours

Brandon Marsh
Brandon Marsh(Marsh family)
By Alyssa Jackson and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga (WTOC/Gray News) – A woman is mourning the loss of her son and fiancé after both loved ones tested positive for COVID-19.

Family members told WTOC Brandon Marsh, 18, became sick with COVID-19 just before he would have started his senior year of high school.

“He didn’t even get to wear his class ring,” said Sherry Marsh, Brandon Marsh’s mother. “Didn’t matter who you were. He’d put a smile on your face.”

Sherry Marsh rushed to the hospital to tell her son she loved him before he went into surgery after his lung collapsed, but the 18-year-old went into cardiac arrest.

Brandon Marsh died in the hospital Aug. 7

Less than 24 hours later, Sherry Marsh’s fiancé, Jackie, also died from COVID-19.

“I remember him kissing me on the back of my neck and telling me don’t get this. You got to stay strong for all of us,” Sherry Marsh recalled. “And next thing I know, he’s waking me up at a quarter to 5 telling me he can’t breathe.”

Sherry Marsh says her fiancé's health quickly declined after getting a blood clot, and she tried to save him using CPR.

She also was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days later.

Neither Brandon Marsh nor Jackie had gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. Sherry Marsh said she received her first dose on Aug. 1 and regrets not getting vaccinated sooner.

“We were big hypocrites about it, so it’s biting me in the butt now. It’s biting me in the butt big time,” she said.

She wants people to take this seriously and not let it hit so close to home. She says this is scary and people need to get vaccinated, so this doesn’t become their reality.

“Get the vaccine. Get it. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Stay out of public,” Sherry Marsh said. “It’s hitting hard, and it’s hitting fast. And it’s different with every single person.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pentagon: US in talks with Taliban to ease Kabul airport evacuation obstacles
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at military...
Report: Census hit by cyberattack, US count unaffected
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Death toll from Haiti’s weekend earthquake raised to 1,941
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
US military aircraft crammed with 640 people fleeing Afghanistan
A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely transported approximately 640 Afghan citizens from...
Purdue Pharma heir: Family won’t settle unless freed from current, future lawsuits
FILE - In this image from House Television on Dec. 17, 2020, David Sackler, a member of the...

GRETAWIRE

Kilgore High School

GRETAWIRE

Proposed bond aims to replace aging Kilgore High School building

Lake City commission rejects budget proposal

GRETAWIRE

Lake City commission rejects budget proposal that included raised taxes

Officers spoke up against a proposal by the Village of Hobart to fold the Hobart-Lawrence...

GRETAWIRE

Officers upset with Village of Hobart’s proposal to merge agency

GRETAWIRE

Memphis City Council approves ‘35 Central’ mixed-use development

ICU level care is still taking place around the state, but hospitals are trying to find room to...

GRETAWIRE

AL Hospital Association: No ICU beds available in Alabama

Elite competition is just starting to heat up in Lake Placid where they are busy upgrading...

GRETAWIRE

Lake Placid’s aging Olympic venues undergoing extensive upgrades

Invasive red algae returns to Pine Point Beach in Scarborough
Red algae at pine point beach in Scarborough
Addiction center provides hope to women in rural Kentucky
The Addiction Recovery Care Center in Owenton, Kentucky is a residential treatment provider for...
Dixie Fire prompts new evacuation orders in Lassen County
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...