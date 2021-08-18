Proposed bond aims to replace aging Kilgore High School building

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Last Friday, the Kilgore ISD school board proposed a $113 million bond to renovate Chandler Elementary as well as replace the current Kilgore High School.

“We’ve got some challenges that have been here for a while, they aren’t new needs, they are recurring needs and our board thought that now was a good time to go ahead and start to address those needs,” said Kilgore ISD superintendent Dr. Andy Baker.

The original Kilgore High School building was created in 1932. At the time, the building was intended to house elementary, junior high, and high school students. Today, it sees about 1,200 high school students walk through it’s halls every school day.

“Its original square footage, its original design was never intended for the design and use we are putting it through today,” Baker said.

And with it’s age comes different issues.

“The moisture issue on the exterior of the walls, those walls are original 1932 walls, the exterior is still the same brick and mortar that was there 89 years ago, the mortar on the inside is now starting to deteriorate given the moisture coming in from outside, so its not coming down from the roofs per say, its coming down from the outside,” Baker said. “So that is a challenge that we have in multiple classrooms, multiple window seals, and multiple exterior walls are just starting to crumble every time a kiddo brushes up next to it, every time a desk hits it, the walls begin to crumble.”

Baker says so far he’s had some feedback from members of the community who hope with a new building, some of the architecture and tradition of the past can be retained.

“There’s a lot of nostalgia incorporated in the tradition of this high school, a lot of the community would like to see even if they believe there might be a need at this point in time they’d still like to see us keep a lot of the tradition, maybe some of the architecture looks,” he said.

April Cox, principal of Kilgore High School, says she understand the fond memories people have of the current building and hopes to keep some elements of that with a new building while still giving students what they need.

“So we have to thing about of course there is a lot of great memories and fun times that this building has had but there is a lot of needs as well, we have to look at needs of our current facilities and what our students deserve versus the memories and the nostalgia or the building which can definitely be utilized in other areas of architecture throughout,” she said.

Dr. Baker said the district will be offering tours to community members to give them a better idea of some of the challenges educators face from the building.

“Once we get kids back in here we are going to have organized tours at least weekly and I’m absolutely willing to work around other schedules, if I need to meet you on a Saturday morning, I’d love to bring you up to show you one or show you many all at the same time some of the challenges that we’re facing here at your high school campus,” he said.

