Lake City commission rejects budget proposal that included raised taxes

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Commission rejected city staff’s proposed new budget, which would have raised taxes by as much as 6%.

Instead, the board voted to send back the proposed budget and have staff develop one based on the existing tax rate.

The board split on whether to continue the meeting until August 30, but ended up voting 3-2 in favor of it.

