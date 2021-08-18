Broadcast Times

AL Hospital Association: No ICU beds available in Alabama

ICU level care is still taking place around the state, but hospitals are trying to find room to...
ICU level care is still taking place around the state, but hospitals are trying to find room to provide it.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama Hospital Association says the state has negative ICU beds. About half of the people in ICU beds have COVID-19. More than 2,700 people are in hospitals with COVID. 41 of them are children.

ICU level care is still taking place around the state, but hospitals are trying to find room to provide it.

“That doesn’t mean they aren’t getting ICU level care. They are. But do to that, they’re taking up other parts of the hospital that would not normally be made into an ICU unit,” Dr. Don Williamson, president of the AHA said. Williamson says we’ve never been here before and that we’re in uncharted territory.

“What we’re working on right now is to try and sort out where there are scattered ICU’s around the state. We know in some of our major trauma centers, they’re going to have one or two or maybe a few others ICU beds being held for trauma,” Williamson said.

Williamson believes the dire ICU situation could have been prevented if more people got vaccinated.

“Only 12% of the patients who are in hospital today are fully vaccinated so as you’ve heard this could have been prevented had we gotten vaccination numbers to higher levels,” Williamson said.

Williamson says this is not a problem for COVID-19 patients alone.

“None of us know if we are going to have a stroke, a heart attack, automobile accident on the way home. Individuals who end up in the hospital will be taken care of. Let me very clear on that. But it may mean that instead of being whisked away to the ICU, you may find yourself being managed in the ER,” Williamson said.

Williamson tells us the state is good on ventilators and PPE for healthcare workers. The big question now is can health leaders expand bed capacity fast enough to meet the demand?

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

North Carolina reporting another spike in new COVID-19 cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Carolina
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Arizona reports 2,402 new cases of COVID-19; 18,504 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Report: Census hit by cyberattack, US count unaffected
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Proposed bond aims to replace aging Kilgore High School building
Kilgore High School
Lake City commission rejects budget proposal that included raised taxes
Lake City commission rejects budget proposal

GRETAWIRE

Kilgore High School

GRETAWIRE

Proposed bond aims to replace aging Kilgore High School building

Lake City commission rejects budget proposal

GRETAWIRE

Lake City commission rejects budget proposal that included raised taxes

Officers spoke up against a proposal by the Village of Hobart to fold the Hobart-Lawrence...

GRETAWIRE

Officers upset with Village of Hobart’s proposal to merge agency

GRETAWIRE

Memphis City Council approves ‘35 Central’ mixed-use development

Elite competition is just starting to heat up in Lake Placid where they are busy upgrading...

GRETAWIRE

Lake Placid’s aging Olympic venues undergoing extensive upgrades

Invasive red algae returns to Pine Point Beach in Scarborough
Red algae at pine point beach in Scarborough
Addiction center provides hope to women in rural Kentucky
The Addiction Recovery Care Center in Owenton, Kentucky is a residential treatment provider for...
Dixie Fire prompts new evacuation orders in Lassen County
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...