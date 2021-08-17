Broadcast Times

Invasive red algae returns to Pine Point Beach in Scarborough

Red algae at pine point beach in Scarborough
Red algae at pine point beach in Scarborough(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - An invasive red algae has returned to Pine Point Beach in Scarborough.

The smelly but harmless algae coats the waterline.

Town officials said they clean the beach at least once a week, but sometimes it washes up faster than it can be cleaned up.

Officials said they believe high temperatures play a role in the algae’s growth and expect less of it toward the end of August.

The town said more study is needed to determine why Pine Point Beach is impacted more heavily compared to other nearby beaches.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dixie Fire prompts new evacuation orders in Lassen County
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...
Addiction center provides hope to women in rural Kentucky
The Addiction Recovery Care Center in Owenton, Kentucky is a residential treatment provider for...
Lake Placid’s aging Olympic venues undergoing extensive upgrades
Elite competition is just starting to heat up in Lake Placid where they are busy upgrading...
Purdue Pharma heir: Family won’t settle unless freed from current, future lawsuits
FILE - In this image from House Television on Dec. 17, 2020, David Sackler, a member of the...
What we know about the 8,738 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update

GRETAWIRE

Elite competition is just starting to heat up in Lake Placid where they are busy upgrading...

GRETAWIRE

Lake Placid’s aging Olympic venues undergoing extensive upgrades

The Addiction Recovery Care Center in Owenton, Kentucky is a residential treatment provider for...

GRETAWIRE

Addiction center provides hope to women in rural Kentucky

A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...

GRETAWIRE

Dixie Fire prompts new evacuation orders in Lassen County

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation.

GRETAWIRE

NY Assembly to continue investigating Cuomo for alleged misconduct

A case backlog is plaguing court systems all across the Lowcountry, and defense attorneys and...

GRETAWIRE

State solicitors hope more funding can solve court backlog problem

Single-day increase of 1,814 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio Department of Health
Coronavirus
Heartland restaurant owner helps Haiti earthquake survivors
Marie Louis Jeune owns My Marie Restaurant in Cape Girardeau. She's donating 10 percent of all...
LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations open up along Gulf Coast
Cities on the Gulf Coast are preparing for the possible impact of tropical weather over the...