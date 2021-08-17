Dixie Fire prompts new evacuation orders in Lassen County

GREENVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - AUG. 17, 12:20 P.M. The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office announced new evacuation orders Tuesday as fire crews work to keep the Dixie Fire from moving closer to Susanville.

Officials say it is only about 8 miles from the community of about 18,000 people.

U.S. 395 is closed from Doyle to the Lassen turn-off north of Susanville.

See the updated evacuation orders and warnings below:

AUG. 17, 7:45 A.M. The Dixie Fire has grown to 604,511 acres. More than 1,200 structures are now confirmed destroyed. Containment remains at 31%.

AUG. 16 9:30 P.M. The mandatory evacuation area is expanding as the Dixie Fire moves toward Plumas County’s eastern edge.

It includes unpopulated sections of Genesee Valley, with orders going out to Jordan Flat, Ferris Flat and Cottonwood Mountain.

Utility companies have warned thousands of customers they might be cutting off electricity to prevent new fires from igniting.

The total number of acres burned is now up to 578,897, and the fire remains at 31 percent containment.

There are also updated road closures in Lassen County. Highway 36 is closed west of the intersection of Highway 44 and 36. U.S. 395 is also shut down from State Route 36 near Susanville to Hallelujah Junction.

AUG. 15 9:30 P.M. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is inviting Dixie Fire evacuees who had property damaged or destroyed by the fire to get on a list to be escorted in to look at their property.

This is for people with affected structures in Indian Valley, Greenville, Canyon Dam, West Shore, greater Chester area and Warner Valley.

Go here to confirm if a structure has been damaged or destroyed.

Those with affected structures can go here to complete the online form or can call 530-283-6414. The line will be active from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday.

The Dixie Fire was reported to be 554,816 acres on Sunday morning. Containment is still 31 percent.

AUG. 14 7:15 P.M. The Dixie Fire has grown to 552,589 acres and is still 31 percent contained. The fire destroyed 1,120 structures, including about 600 homes.

Crews will set backfires in the Dyer Mountain area overnight to deprive the eastern side of the fire fuel.

Temperatures on Sunday will reach triple digits but atmospheric conditions will be more stable.

There are 6,550 personnel on the fire.

AUG. 13 7:30 P.M. New evacuation orders in the Dixie Fire.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office ordered an evacuation of all of Genesee Valley, southeast of Taylorsville, up the Genesee Road to just south of Babcock Crossing, Walker Mine road and the north portion of the Beckwourth Genesee Road.

In Tehama County, the evacuation order is for the area of Mill Creek south of Lassen Volcanic Park. There is an evacuation warning for the area north of Mineral.

The fire has grown to 537,776 acres and remains 31 percent contained.

There have been 1,113 structures destroyed, about 600 of them homes.

Thunderstorms have brought wind gusts of up to 45 mph to the Dixie Fire on Thursday and Friday. But the air close to the ground has been so dry there has been no rain to help douse the fire. More wind and no rain is forecast for Saturday as well.

AUG. 13 8:45 A.M. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has canceled plans to allow residents to return to the Chester area.

Fire activity increased overnight, with spot fires reported from Johnson’s Grade CR A13 to the Highway 36 corridor.

The plan would have allowed residents to return to Chester, Lake Almanor West and Prattville from all directions. That would have included Big Meadows, Rocky Point Campground, and the Canyon Dam Boat Launch.

There is no estimate for when the repopulation will be rescheduled.

AUG. 12 8:30 P.M. The Dixie Fire has grown to 515,756 acres and remains 31 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention said Thursday night.

The number of structures destroyed increased by six to 1,109.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office announced that evacuation orders are being charged from mandatory to warning Friday at 11 a.m. in the Chester area from California 36/California 89 through Chester to the Lake Almanor Edge north to Feather River Drive; and at Lake Almanor west and Prattville, including Big Meadows, Rocky Point Campground and the Canyon Dam boat launch.

Thunder cells developed over the eastern side of the fire. Winds and outflow air caused erratic fire behavior.

AUG. 11 7:45 P.M. Containment on the Dixie Fire has reached 30 percent as the fire has grown to 505,413 acres, the U.S. Forest Service reported.

It has destroyed 1,103 structures and damaged 71.

A breakdown of the structures destroyed:

Single Residences: 582

Multiple Residences: 8

Non-residential Commercial: 131

Mixed Commercial/Residential: 8

On the east side of the fire, crews completed control lines along the southern perimeter. These lines extend from Butte Meadows to Taylorsville.

“Lone Rock continues to be a high-fire activity area and firefighters worked to control fires ignited outside the perimeter caused by embers from the main fire,” the Forest Service reported.

There are 6,106 personnel on the fire.

AUG. 11 3 P.M. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said these areas have been downgraded from mandatory evacuation to evacuation warning:

Feather River Canyon, from the Butte/Plumas county Line east to Twain. This does not include Rush Creek.

Butterfly Valley, Keddie to California 70 at Black Hawk Road, Snake Lake: This includes Spanish Creek Campground, Round House Rd, Old Highway

East side of Keddie, Round House Road and Old Highway

California 70 at Black Hawk Road, south to Barlow Road and everything west to Snake Lake

Mount Hough

Silver Lake and Silver Lake Road remain within the mandatory evacuation order.

These areas are removed from the list of evacuation warnings:

Bucks Lake, from the eastern intersection of Big Creek Road and Bucks Lake Rpad, west to the Plumas/Butte county line. Everything south of the fire perimeter to the area south of Big Creek Road and south of the western portion Bucks Lake.

Chandler Road; including American Way, Pine Oak Lane, Amity Lane, Hillside Drive, Oakland Camp Road.

Grizzly Mountain, south of Genesee Valley to 24N16 Road and east to the 25N42 intersection with Beckwourth Genesee Road.

Meadow Valley, Bucks Lake Road at Riverdance west to the eastern intersection of Bucks Lake Road and Big Creek Road.

AUG. 10, 1 P.M. Evacuation orders have been reduced to Evacuation Warnings in the following areas of Butte County:

Butte Meadows area

• Humboldt Rd at Thatcher Ridge

• Up to Cherry Hill Campgrounds

• North to the Butte/Tehama County Lines

Jonesville area

• State Route 32 at the Butte/Tehama County line

• East to the area of Cherry Hill Campground

• Southeast to Snag Lake

• Southwest to Skyway at Bull Creek

• North along Skyway to Humboldt Road

Snag Lake area

• Humbug Summit Rd at the Butte/Plumas County lines

• Southwest across Snag Lake to Humbug Summit Rd and Skyway

• The area surrounding High Lakes Rd near the Carr Mine.

Philbrook area

• Philbrook Lake south to Browns Ravine Rd just east of 25N22

• East to the Butte/Plumas County Lines

AUG. 9, 12 P.M. Some good news as crews continue to fight the Dixie Fire. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that 31 people who were previously missing have been accounted for.

The fire has burned 489,287 acres and is 21 percent contained.

Crews expect heavy smoke early in the day Monday with southwest winds up to 17 mph.

All resources are committed to structure defense in affected communities.

AUG. 8, 3:50 P.M. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following mandatory evacuation orders due to the Dixie Fire:

Hearth Ranch, including Taylor Diggins Mine, north to Engel Mine, east to Lower Lone Rock, south to the border to Zone 28 and west to the Taylor Diggins Mine.

Long Rock, including Moonlight Valley, Engel Mine, Lone Rock Valley and a portion of Growers Blvd. United States Forest Service Road 28N32, the intersection of Plumas/Lassen counties line, east to Diamond Mountain area and south to Lone Rock.

The area surrounding Antelope Lake, north to the Plumas/Lassen line as well as east to the Plumas/Lassen Line, including Fruit Growers Boulevard USFS Road 28N32, Indian Creek Road, Diamond Mountain Way, the area of Thompson Creek and Boulder Creek.

People should evacuate using Beckwourth Genesee Road. The shelter is Holy Family Catholic Church at 108 Taylor Ave, Portola, CA.

Those who need transportation should call 530-283-6414.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation recommendation for Janesville area west of U.S. 395 from Bass Hill to Janesville Grade, west to the Lassen County line including the area south of Bass Hill and the dirt portion of Wingfield Rd on the Janesville Side.

AUG. 8, 2:40 P.M. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday it was searching for four people who have not been accounted for after the Dixie Fire.

All are from Greenville: Lillian Basham, Joseph Basham, Blanca Auban and Michael Auban.

Those people are asked to call 530-283-6300 to report they are safe.

The sheriff’s office has found 27 people who some feared were missing.

AUG. 8, 9:45 A.M. The Dixie Fire continues to grow, reaching 463,477 acres, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention reported Sunday morning.

An updated list of property damage has 404 structures destroyed along with 185 minor structures for a total of 589. Cal Fire reported 38 structures damaged.

There are 13,871 structures threatened.

Three firefighters have been injured. There are no civilian injuries or fatalities reported.

Shade from smoke and higher humidity helped moderate fire growth on Saturday, but heavy smoke made driving at night dangerous for fire crews.

Clearing skies on the northeast perimeter meant more fire spread there.

Fire crews are being concentrated in priority areas, including securing the containment line to protect homes in Crescent Mills and Hunt Valley, as well as laying hoses and conducting strategic firing operations to defend Westwood.

AUG. 7, 2:15 P.M. Five people reported Friday as not accounted for have been contacted, bringing the number of possibly missing people found by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office to 21.

More names have been added to the list of people not accounted for, plus two have been reported safe but have not contacted the sheriff’s office.

Saturday’s list of Plumas County people not accounted for are:

Danny Sczenski of Greenville

Glen Gallagher of Greenville (reported safe, however official contact has not been made)

Donna Shelton of Chester (reported safe, however official contact has not been made)

Dianne Doppert of Greenville

Lena Rhynes of Greenville

Those missing people are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 530-283-6300 to confirm their safety.

AUG. 7, 9:34 A.M. The Dixie Fire grew about 12,000 acres overnight as a temperature inversion brought cooler temperatures and higher humidity to the fire helping control its spread, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention reported.

Cal Fire on Saturday morning reported the Dixie Fire to be 446,723 acres or 698 square miles, and 21 percent contained.

The fire’s advance slowed in the northeast and is now burning in sparse fuels from the 2007 Moonlight Fire scar, Cal Fire reported.

Overnight, crews used backfiring to keep the fire west of Crescent Mills.

Saturday should have slightly cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

AUG. 6, 8:25 P.M. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said as of Friday evening there are eight Plumas County residents who are not accounted for and they ask for the public’s help finding them.

Danny Sczenski of Greenville

Jesus and Ella Gursasola of Greenville

Matthew Henley of Greenville

Glen Gallagher of Greenville

Sally and Harold Brown of Crescent Mills

Donna Shelton of Chester

Anyone who knows the location of these people is asked to contact them and have them call the sheriff’s office at 530-283-6300 to let them know they are safe so the sheriff’s office can contact people looking for them.

The sheriff’s office found 16 others on Friday.

AUG. 6, 7:30 P.M. The Dixie Fire has destroyed 268 structures and grown to 434,813 acres, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention reported in its Friday evening update.

It reports zero civilian injuries or fatalities, but the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said four people are not accounted for.

Cal Fire said 13,871 structures are threatened by the fire. The fire is 21 percent contained.

Friday’s temperature inversion moderated the fire on the east side.

The fire is burning northeast into the 2020 Sheep Fire scar.

There are 5,118 personnel on the Dixie Fire.

AUG. 6, 2 P.M. We’re getting a first look at mapping showing the destruction in Greenville caused by the Dixie Fire.

Map shows Dixie Fire structure status. (CalFire)

The icons on this map indicate the current known status of structures. If your structure is not identified by an icon, it has not yet been identified.

Field damage inspection is still ongoing and subject to change.

AUG. 6, 11:30 A.M. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said the mandatory evacuation order for Meadow Valley is reduced to a warning. This means residents may return home, but should be aware of crews still working the fire in the area.

Currently, about 42 percent of Plumas County residents are under an Evacuation Order.

The sheriff’s office said there are four people who are unaccounted for. The Investigations Unit is actively working to contact these people. There are no reports of any public injuries or casualties from the Dixie Fire.

Cal Fire has already begun damage assessment in the areas most recently damaged; however, there are still several areas too dangerous to access at this time. More information at the Plumas County Recovery Information Link here.

In Lassen County, new mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for:

• Lassen National Forest south of Hwy 36 to the Lassen County line including Hamilton Mtn., Coyote Peak, and Indicator Peak – Zone LAS-E017

• North of Hwy 36 from the Lassen County Line to A21 - Zone LAS-EO27

• South of Hwy. 44 from A21 to McCoy Flat – Zone LAS-E028

• North of Hwy. 36 east of A21 - Zone LAS-EO29

If you need assistance evacuating, call dispatch at 530-257-6121.

The Dixie Fire has grown to 432,813 acres and remains 35 percent contained.

More than 130 structures have been destroyed. Another 13,871 structures remain threatened.

There will be a Virtual Community Meeting Facebook Live & Zoom Saturday, August 7 at 7 p.m.

AUG. 6, 8:40 A.M. Fire managers say their strategy on the East Zone of the Dixie Fire is “preservation of human life” and controlling spot fires in the Canyon Dam area while protecting structures on the east shore of Lake Almanor, the community of Crescent Mills, and the remaining homes in Greenville.

Fire managers also say they are strategizing tactics to protect cultural resources, critical infrastructure, and private property near State Route 44 around Peninsula Village, as far east as Greenhorn.

The fire is now at 432,813 acres with 35% containment.

There are reports that 134 buildings have burned. The Nevada Area Council of the Boy Scouts informed its followers on Facebook that the Dixie Fire has burned through its summer camp property, Camp Fleischmann, north of Chester.

AUG. 5 8:30 P.M. The Dixie Fire destroyed more than 100 homes and businesses in and around Greenville in Plumas County, fire officials said Thursday night.

The fire has grown to 361,812 acres and was reported 35 percent contained on Thursday evening.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention reports 13,871 structures are threatened by the fire, which started July 13 in the Feather River Canyon.

In the fire’s eastern side, crews are focusing on protecting Taylorsville and the Chester area.

More resources have been ordered to assist with fire protection. As of Thursday night, there were 5,222 personnel working on the fire.

AUG. 5, 1 P.M. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office announced a mandatory evacuation order for the following areas due to the Dixie Fire:

Taylorsville and surrounding areas including, North Valley Rd, North Arm Rd and Diamond Mtn. Road.

You should evacuate to the south via Hwy 89 or the east via Beckwourth-Genesee Rd., to the shelter in Portola, located at 171 S. Gulling Street.

Those who need transportation should call 530-283-6414.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office also announced new evacuations as follows:

A fire briefing and virtual community meeting will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. Click here to join.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday. Fire crews anticipate extreme fire behavior.

Wednesday night firefighters, including aerial resources, aggressively attacked large flame fronts in an effort to defend structures.

A damage assessment team is being requested to evaluate damage in Greenville. Initial reports indicate firefighting activities saved approximately 25% of structures.

AUG. 4, 11 P.M. The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for these areas due to the Dixie Fire:

South of California 44 from the Lassen County line east to A21 including Silver Lake, Juniper Lake, and the Caribou Wilderness Area -Zone LAS-E031

The unpopulated area south of Mountain Meadows Reservoir from Hamilton Branch waterway east to the Lassen/Plumas County line. Zone LAS-E019.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following areas:

Westwood and Pine Town area south of California 36 from the Westwood Landfill Road east to Moonlight Ranch Road zone LAS-E023

Clear Creek south of Highway 36 from the Lassen County line east to the Westwood Landfill “haul road”. Zone LAS-E020

AUG. 4, 9:20 P.M. UPDATE FROM ASSOCIATED PRESS: A fast-moving wildfire has engulfed a Northern California town, leveling much of the downtown and several homes.

The Dixie Fire tore through Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow.

A photographer on assignment for The Associated Press described seeing a gas station, hotel and local bar burned to the ground in the town of 800 people.

The 3-week-old fire has grown to over 428 square miles across Plumas and Butte counties.

AUG. 4, 8:15 P.M. Videos show destruction in Greenville east of Lake Almanor caused by the Dixie Fire.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention has not provided an update on the damage done.

AUG. 4, 7:10 P.M. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention reported Wednesday evening that the Dixie Fire has grown to 278,227 acres and remains 35 percent contained.

CalFire reports 67 structures destroyed and nine damaged. There are 12,438 structures threatened.

Gusty winds from the west and southwest kept the fire active on Wednesday. Spot fires started beyond control lines in Round Valley. Due to increased winds, crews are patrolling for spot fires.

Crews face Red Flag conditions through the night as winds could reach 40 mph and will engage the fire.

AUG. 4, 9:45 A.M. CalFire is reporting that the Dixie Fire is now 274,139 acres with 35 percent containment.

There were no additional buildings burned in the last day, but low humidity and dry conditions are contributing to the fire’s continued spread.

AUG. 3, 5:30 P.M. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all of the town of Chester from the Highway 36 / Highway 89 junction east to the Causeway. Lassen Community College in Susanville is the evacuation center.

The fire has grown to more than 253,052 acres with 35 percent containment.

AUG. 2, 5:40 P.M. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has re-issued a mandatory Evacuation Order for the town of Greenville. Some residents had been allowed to return to the area, but were told to evacuate just hours later.

AUG. 1, 10 A.M. Containment on the Dixie Fire has increased to 32 percent while the fire has grown to 244,888 acres.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention reports 67 structures have been destroyed and nine more damaged.

Late afternoon winds tested containment lines on Saturday.

There are 5,563 personnel on the fire.

JULY 31, 10 A.M. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation orders have been lifted for some impacted by the Dixie Fire and other orders have been modified.

The mandatory evacuation order along the east shore of Lake Almanor has been reduced to a warning. The roadblock will be moved to California 147 at Old Haun Road. Canyon Dam is still under a mandatory evacuation order.

The mandatory evacuation order for the Lake Almanor West community has been reduced to a warning.

Everything west of the California 89/36 Junction, west to the county line along the south side of California 36 and south of California 36 to Rock Lake and west to the county line has been modified to a warning. Everything south of this zone remains in a mandatory evacuation order.

The evacuation warning for Chester, the Lake Almanor Peninsula and Hamilton Branch has been lifted.

On Saturday morning the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention said the Dixie Fire is 240,790 acres and 24 percent contained with no containment date. Cal Fire reports 66 buildings destroyed and nine damaged.

There are 5,864 personnel on the fire.

JULY 30, 7:10 P.M. The Dixie Fire has grown to 240,795 acres and containment is now 24 percent, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention reported.

Cal Fire lists 65 structures destroyed, and nine structures damaged.

On the east side of the fire there was good progress Friday because thunderstorms did not develop until late afternoon. Backfires are used to combat fire growth and there is mop-up in some areas.

Crews from the Dixie Fire are also fighting the 85-acre Evans Fire on Mount Evans and 2-acre Kessler Fire on Mount Kessler, both started Thursday night by lightning.

There are 5,864 personnel on the fire, almost 100 fewer than the prior day.

JULY 29, 10 P.M. The Dixie Fire has grown to 226,421 acres and remains 23 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention reports.

Now there are 64 structures reported destroyed, including 22 counted as minor, and eight structures damaged. Authorities report 10,857 structures threatened.

Thursday’s weather was hot and dry.

There is still no estimated containment date.

Cal Fire reports 5,931 personnel on the fire.

JULY 28, 7:15 P.M. The Dixie Fire in California’s Plumas and Butte counties grew to 220,012 acres and remains 23 percent contained.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention reports 60 structures have been destroyed and eight others damaged.

Temperatures increased while relative humidity dropped in the Plumas County portion of the fire, so fire activity increased thee.

Fire crews on the fire’s eastern flank got support from the air Wednesday afternoon when visibility improved. If conditions are hot and dry, the fire is expected to be active.

There are 5,931 personnel on the Dixie Fire.

JULY 27, 8:20 A.M. The Dixie Fire has grown to 208,506 acres and is 23 percent contained, the U.S. Forest Service reported Tuesday.

At least 47 structures have been destroyed, and more than 10,000 others remain threatened.

Another community meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Facebook and Zoom.

Flames consume a home as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas County, Calif., on Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences in the area. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (Noah Berger | AP)

JULY 26, 9:35 A.M. The U.S. Forest Service now estimates that the Dixie Fire has burned 197,487 acres.

Containment is at 22 percent.

JULY 25, 12:45 P.M. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said new evacuation orders have been issued due to the Dixie Fire.

They include:

All of Genesee Valley southeast of Taylorsville up the Genesee Rd to just south of Babcock Crossing, Walker Mine Road, north portion of Beckwourth Genesee Road.

North and eastern parts of Indian Valley, from upper Williams Valley and upper Pecks Valley east to include all of North Valley Road, Diamond Mountain Road and North Arm.

Grizzly Mountain south of Genesee Valley to 24N16 Road and east to the 25N42 intersection with Beckwourth Genesee Road.

The shelter is at Lassen Community College 478-200 CA-139 in Susanville. Use California 89 to California 147.

JULY 25, 9:45 A.M. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention on Sunday morning reported 16 structures destroyed by the fire that started July 13 in the Feather River Canyon, and also six minor structures.

That compares to 10 reported on Saturday. It’s not clear if the Sunday morning figures included homes burned in Indian Falls and Paxton, about 95 miles by car northwest of Reno, Crews will do more extensive damage assessment as conditions become safer.

The Dixie Fire reached 190,625 acres and is 21 percent contained. An estimated 10,721 structures are threatened.

The Dixie Fire has burned across both California 70 and California 89. Cal Fire described Saturday’s activity as extreme. The nearby Fly fire has burned into the Dixie Fire.

Extreme fire behavior is expected again today and crews are building a fire line southwest of Taylorsville to protect the community as the fire advances there.

Atmospheric conditions are not cooperating and are creating the conditions to increase fire spotting and runs of fire into unburned areas.

Fire engines are in the area protecting structures and defensive measures protected communication structures on top of Mount Hough.

Parts of California 70, California 89 and California 36 are closed.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for four California counties, including Plumas County.

JULY 24, 9:30 A.M. The Dixie Fire burning in western Plumas County and in Butte County is now 181,289 acres and 19 percent contained, according to the Saturday morning fire update.

The fire that started July 13 in the Feather River Canyon has destroyed 10 structures and damaged 10 others, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention reported. The number of threatened structures increased to 7,010.

The weather will be hot and dry today with relative humidity dropping into the single digits.

On the west side, the fire continues to burn in a remote area with no access. The eastern section of the fire grew significantly Friday, mostly north of California 70 near Twain. Fire crews and equipment are positioned to protect communities there.

There are 4,266 personnel on the fire.

JULY 23, 7:15 P.M. The Dixie Fire has grown to 167,430 acres and is 18 percent contained.

The fire is expected to be active overnight.

So far there are eight destroyed structures found in Plumas County. Reports of others are waiting to be validated.

There are 4,266 fire personnel on the Dixie Fire. The resources include 365 fire engines 31 helicopters and 76 hand crews.

JULY 23, 2:40 P.M. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the Butte Meadows area. Previously, the area was under an Evacuation Warning.

Butte Meadows is on the northwest flank of the fire, which extends to Lake Almanor to the east. The fire has burned an estimated 142,940 acres and is 18 percent contained.

Dixie Fire EVACUATION UPDATE

07.23.21

2:30 p.m.



JULY 22, 7:47 P.M. The Dixie Fire has grown to 113,006 acres and is 18 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Pre Prevention reported.

California 70 is closed from Jarbo Gap in Butte County to just west of Quincy in Plumas County. There is no estimated time for reopening.

The fire is expected to continue to move northeast, possibly for another 2 miles to 3 miles. Overnight, relative humidity is expected to drop into the single digits, hampering recovery from the flames.

Eight structures have been destroyed and 1,500 are threatened in Butte and Plumas counties. There are 4,005 fire personnel on the fire.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for:

Greenville and Crescent Mills

Round Valley Reservoir, Dixie Canyon, Indian Falls, Long Valley (west of Round Valley), Dixie Canyon south to Indian Falls, south of Indian Falls to the California 70/89 Junction.

California 70 at Black Hawk Rd north to the California 70/89 Junction and everything on the western side of California 70, this includes Butterfly Valley, and Black Hawk. due to forward progression and a spot fire made by the #dixiefire.

Everything west of California 89/36 Junction, west along the southside of California 36 to the county line.

Evacuate northbound to Hwy 147 and then to Chester for Shelter or southbound via Hwy 89 and Hwy 70 to Quincy

The east side of Keddie, Round House Road and Old Highway.

Chandler Road from California 70 at Chandler Road west to Oakland Camp.

JULY 22, 1:30 P.M. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says the Dixie Fire has destroyed more buildings in the Feather River Canyon, but the Sheriff’s Office has not provided details yet on the numbers and locations.

The Evacuation Warnings (seen in yellow) extend around Lake Almanor to the north and are approaching Greenville and Quincy to the east.

Evacuation warnings and mandatory evacuations around the Dixie Fire in Plumas County. (Plumas Co. Sheriffs Office)

JULY 21, 8 P.M. The Dixie Fire burning in California’s Plumas and Butte counties has grown to 91,268 acres and remains 15 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention reported Wednesday evening.

Eight structures have been destroyed and 1,500 are threatened by the fire that started July 13 in the Feather River Canyon.

The fire burned through the day on Wednesday and will remain active overnight as northeast winds will have gusts up to 25 mph.

JULY 21, 10:30 A.M. New evacuation orders have been issued for the west shore of Lake Almanor as the Dixie Fire continues to grow.

The fire started July 13 and has burned 85,479 acres. It is 15 percent contained.

Wednesday’s evacuation order includes Canyon Dam, Prattville, Lake Almanor West.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the Chester and Lake Almanor Peninsula including greater Chester area, Hamilton Branch, Lake Almanor Peninsula, and East Shore.

An evacuation order remains in effect for the Hwy 70 corridor from the Butte/Plumas County line, east to the junction of Hwy 70 and Hwy 89 (The Greenville Wye). Bucks Lake and Meadow Valley.

Fire officials expect the fire to move northeast with the potential for 2 to 3 miles of new growth. Firefighters were engaged in structure defense overnight and continued to strengthen and improve direct and indirect fire line. Crews are now using existing control lines from the Bear and Chip fires.

At least two structures have been lost and more than 800 more remain threatened.

Highway 89 is closed, from the junction with Highway 147 to the junction with Highway 36, due to the fire. There is no estimated time for reopening.

JULY 18: The Dixie Fire in Plumas and Butte counties burning west of the Beckwourth Complex has closed portions of California 70, authorities said Sunday afternoon.

In Plumas County, California 70 is closed at the north junction of California 89.

In Butte County, it is closed 14.3 miles east of the junction of California 191/Jarbo Gap.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention reported Sunday morning that the Dixie Fire reached 15,074 acres in the Feather River Canyon. It was 15 percent contained.

It started Tuesday. The cause is being investigated. No structures are threatened.

There are 1,669 personnel on the fire as well as 85 fire engines and 17 helicopters.

