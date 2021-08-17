Broadcast Times

Addiction center provides hope to women in rural Kentucky

The Addiction Recovery Care Center in Owenton, Kentucky is a residential treatment provider for...
The Addiction Recovery Care Center in Owenton, Kentucky is a residential treatment provider for women and the only residential treatment provider within 30 miles of where they are located.(WXIX)
By Caitlyn Zieleniewski
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - An addiction recovery center that just opened in Owenton, Kentucky, is the only residential treatment provider for women within 30 miles.

“What we’re generally focused on is addiction treatment and all the elements that accompany that, including the social determinants of health,” Pat Fogarty, senior vice president of operations for The Addiction Recovery Care Center, said.

“So not only are we focused on getting people back on their feet physically from addiction and the diseases associated with addiction, but we’re also in the business of helping people find a purpose in their life and finding a job in their career.”

Addiction affects almost every community in Kentucky and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the state has some of the highest addiction rates in the country. The overdose rate is up 49 percent from 2019.

Opioids aren’t the only issue; alcohol is an even bigger problem.

“Alcohol is never discussed, but alcohol year over year kills around 100,000 people every year and no one really talks about it, but yet we have a report coming out that shows overdose deaths due to opioids was up to 93,000, but alcohol beats that every year, so we’re focused on the disease of addiction rather than just one drug,” Fogarty said.

The ARC Center is also looking to help get the women it treats into the workforce. The center has already received a lot of community support.

“There’s been churches that have united to welcome our women that have come in with gift bags. We’ve got community support coming in from 12 step groups that come do services. We have variety groups from churches in the community coming in to do services in the evening. The support has been fantastic,” Fogarty said.

Currently, the ARC Center is serving 16 women but Fogarty says they see that expanding in the future to 100 women.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dixie Fire prompts new evacuation orders in Lassen County
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...
Invasive red algae returns to Pine Point Beach in Scarborough
Red algae at pine point beach in Scarborough
Lake Placid’s aging Olympic venues undergoing extensive upgrades
Elite competition is just starting to heat up in Lake Placid where they are busy upgrading...
Purdue Pharma heir: Family won’t settle unless freed from current, future lawsuits
FILE - In this image from House Television on Dec. 17, 2020, David Sackler, a member of the...
What we know about the 8,738 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update

GRETAWIRE

Elite competition is just starting to heat up in Lake Placid where they are busy upgrading...

GRETAWIRE

Lake Placid’s aging Olympic venues undergoing extensive upgrades

Red algae at pine point beach in Scarborough

GRETAWIRE

Invasive red algae returns to Pine Point Beach in Scarborough

A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...

GRETAWIRE

Dixie Fire prompts new evacuation orders in Lassen County

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation.

GRETAWIRE

NY Assembly to continue investigating Cuomo for alleged misconduct

A case backlog is plaguing court systems all across the Lowcountry, and defense attorneys and...

GRETAWIRE

State solicitors hope more funding can solve court backlog problem

Single-day increase of 1,814 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio Department of Health
Coronavirus
Heartland restaurant owner helps Haiti earthquake survivors
Marie Louis Jeune owns My Marie Restaurant in Cape Girardeau. She's donating 10 percent of all...
LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations open up along Gulf Coast
Cities on the Gulf Coast are preparing for the possible impact of tropical weather over the...