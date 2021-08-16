Broadcast Times

State solicitors hope more funding can solve court backlog problem

A case backlog is plaguing court systems all across the Lowcountry, and defense attorneys and...
A case backlog is plaguing court systems all across the Lowcountry, and defense attorneys and prosecutors say tackling the backlog is a major concern.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A case backlog is plaguing court systems all across the Lowcountry, and defense attorneys and prosecutors say tackling the backlog is a major concern.

The backlog is not only an issue locally but across the country, and other cities and counties are using pandemic-related assistance money to fix the backlog.

The Associated Press reported $42 million was just allocated to the county where Seattle is located to hire more court staffers and other employees that could help facilitate court operations.

South Carolina’s 14th Circuit Solicitor said having more funding and resources and being able to hire more prosecutors or staff could be the only way to get rid of the backlog.

“Having more prosecutors that can not only screen the cases as they’re coming in but making sure they’re appropriate for prosecution, see if any of those are appropriate for diversion but also being in a position of trying those cases once they get to the courtroom--those resources are essential and probably exponentially so now with this unprecedented backlog,” Solicitor Duffie Stone said.

Stone said in his jurisdiction, which includes Colleton, Beaufort and several other counties, they went from a pending caseload of about 3,800 cases before the pandemic to nearly 6,000 now.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Single-day increase of 1,814 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio Department of Health
Coronavirus
NY Assembly to continue investigating Cuomo for alleged misconduct
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation.
North Carolina sees dip in COVID-19 cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Heartland restaurant owner helps Haiti earthquake survivors
Marie Louis Jeune owns My Marie Restaurant in Cape Girardeau. She's donating 10 percent of all...
Arizona reports 3,052 new cases of COVID-19; 18,464 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.

GRETAWIRE

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation.

GRETAWIRE

NY Assembly to continue investigating Cuomo for alleged misconduct

Coronavirus

GRETAWIRE

Single-day increase of 1,814 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio Department of Health

Marie Louis Jeune owns My Marie Restaurant in Cape Girardeau. She's donating 10 percent of all...

GRETAWIRE

Heartland restaurant owner helps Haiti earthquake survivors

Cities on the Gulf Coast are preparing for the possible impact of tropical weather over the...

GRETAWIRE

LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations open up along Gulf Coast

There's an effort underway to make Lawton the fifth film friendly community designated by the...

GRETAWIRE

Actress working to make Lawton certified film friendly community

First ever Shopping With My Sisters event highlights supporting small businesses
Shopping with my Sisters
I-59 overpass at Gandy Parkway-Eatonville Road coming down
Demolition work will continue ion the I-59 overpass at Eatonville Road/Gandy Parkway until 9 a...
Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association host town hall meeting with Bryan officials
Residents at the town hall in Bryan hosted by the Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association.