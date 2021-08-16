NY Assembly to continue investigating Cuomo for alleged misconduct

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The New York Assembly will continue investigating Gov. Andrew Cuomo for alleged misconduct.

In a statement Monday, Speaker Carl Heastie said they will make sure their investigation didn’t interfere with others that are ongoing.

Friday, the speaker said they would suspend the impeachment investigation.

Cuomo is currently facing investigations into alleged sexual harassment, an alleged cover-up of nursing home deaths during the pandemic and questions about his book deal.

