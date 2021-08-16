Broadcast Times

Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges

A Rocklin, California, church handed out hundreds of exemption letters Sunday for people who do...
A Rocklin, California, church handed out hundreds of exemption letters Sunday for people who do not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Health officials have some unsteady partners as they try to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Bible Belt: churches and pastors.

Some preachers are praying for more inoculations and hosting vaccination clinics.

Others are skirting the topic of vaccines or openly preaching against them in a region that’s both deeply religious and reeling from a spike in cases.

A survey by the National Association of Evangelicals found that 95% of evangelical leaders planned to get inoculated.

But theologian Curtis Chang says that hasn’t translated into ministers widely advocating for vaccinations.

He says the vast majority are on the sidelines afraid to speak out about a polarizing topic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lawmakers react to Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept...
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Kentucky lawmakers raise concerns with military vaccine mandate
Republican lawmakers raise concerns with new military vaccine mandate.
US official: Top commander talks with Taliban on evacuation
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...

GRETAWIRE

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation.

GRETAWIRE

NY Assembly to continue investigating Cuomo for alleged misconduct

A case backlog is plaguing court systems all across the Lowcountry, and defense attorneys and...

GRETAWIRE

State solicitors hope more funding can solve court backlog problem

Coronavirus

GRETAWIRE

Single-day increase of 1,814 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio Department of Health

Marie Louis Jeune owns My Marie Restaurant in Cape Girardeau. She's donating 10 percent of all...

GRETAWIRE

Heartland restaurant owner helps Haiti earthquake survivors

Cities on the Gulf Coast are preparing for the possible impact of tropical weather over the...

GRETAWIRE

LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations open up along Gulf Coast

There's an effort underway to make Lawton the fifth film friendly community designated by the...

GRETAWIRE

Actress working to make Lawton certified film friendly community

First ever Shopping With My Sisters event highlights supporting small businesses
Shopping with my Sisters
I-59 overpass at Gandy Parkway-Eatonville Road coming down
Demolition work will continue ion the I-59 overpass at Eatonville Road/Gandy Parkway until 9 a...
Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association host town hall meeting with Bryan officials
Residents at the town hall in Bryan hosted by the Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association.