Heartland restaurant owner helps Haiti earthquake survivors

Marie Louis Jeune owns My Marie Restaurant in Cape Girardeau. She's donating 10 percent of all...
Marie Louis Jeune owns My Marie Restaurant in Cape Girardeau. She's donating 10 percent of all sales for the time being to help with relief efforts in Haiti.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland restaurant owner is giving back to her home country, Haiti, following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake. The quake left at least 1,300 people dead and injured more than 5,700.

Marie Louis Jeune owns My Marie Restaurant in Cape Girardeau. She’s donating 10 percent of all sales for the time being to help with relief efforts in Haiti.

She’s hoping her customers will do the same.

“She said look at this, she said we have another earthquake in Haiti. I said, ‘Oh My God, No don’t say that,’” Marie said.

Marie describes the moment she heard the news of the earthquake that hit her home country Haiti on Saturday.

“I was weeping, texted loved ones, ‘are you ok? Everybody ok?’” Marie said.

She said that feeling’s far too familiar for her.

“I know exactly what they are going through... That’s something I don’t even think in my dreams to see another earthquake, and we have one again,” Marie said.

Marie lived in Haiti when an earthquake hit in 2010. It destroyed her home and forced her to shut down her restaurant there. So, Marie and her family moved to Cape Girardeau 11 years ago.

Now, she owns this restaurant in Cape called “My Marie”. She’s using it to help Haiti in the best way she knows, through food.

“When I was in Haiti, we had a restaurant. I went to culinary school and that’s something I love to do,” Marie said.

Her restaurant will donate 10% of all sales to earthquake relief efforts in Haiti.

“I love to cook. I love to make people happy... the first thing we thought was, we need to help Haiti. Haiti needs help right now,” Marie said.

Marie said she’s receiving overwhelming support from customers, wanting to donate and help in any way they can, which is needed.

“Instant, instant. They need help, everyone needs help. It’s been a rough few years,” Tracy and Dennis McNamara said.

She’s even taking extra steps to help bring in more money.

“We used to close on Mondays, but we’re going to open tomorrow because we need to raise some money for Haiti,” Marie said.

Marie asks people to come enjoy a meal, and donate whatever they can, and however they can.

“And share on Facebook, tell people what was going on,” Marie said.

The Haitian Prime Minister has officially called a state of Emergency for Haiti. Marie says none of her family in Haiti was hurt during the earthquake.

