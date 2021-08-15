LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations open up along Gulf Coast

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Cities and counties on the Gulf Coast are preparing for the possible impact of tropical weather over the next few days.

Gulfport Public Works has set up sandbag stations at the following locations:

Orange Grove Community Center on Dedeaux Road

Gulfport Fire station on 42nd Avenue

Intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street

The locations are self-serve, but staff will be on-site from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. for those who need assistance.

Harrison County has stations set up in Biloxi, D’Iberville, Gulfport and Long Beach at the following locations:

Biloxi

District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Road

D’Iberville

Near Marina under I-110 bridge

District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Avenue

Gulfport

Harrison County Road Department, 10076 Lorraine Road

District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Road

District 4 Orange Grove Work Center, 8300 34th Avenue

Long Beach

District 3 Long Beach Work Center, 605 North Seal Avenue

We will update this list as more locations are announced.

