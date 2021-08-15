Broadcast Times

LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations open up along Gulf Coast

Cities on the Gulf Coast are preparing for the possible impact of tropical weather over the next few days.(Source: WDAM)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Cities and counties on the Gulf Coast are preparing for the possible impact of tropical weather over the next few days.

Gulfport Public Works has set up sandbag stations at the following locations:

  • Orange Grove Community Center on Dedeaux Road
  • Gulfport Fire station on 42nd Avenue
  • Intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street

The locations are self-serve, but staff will be on-site from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. for those who need assistance.

Harrison County has stations set up in Biloxi, D’Iberville, Gulfport and Long Beach at the following locations:

Biloxi

  • District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Road

D’Iberville

  • Near Marina under I-110 bridge
  • District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Avenue

Gulfport

  • Harrison County Road Department, 10076 Lorraine Road
  • District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Road
  • District 4 Orange Grove Work Center, 8300 34th Avenue

Long Beach

  • District 3 Long Beach Work Center, 605 North Seal Avenue

We will update this list as more locations are announced.

For the latest on potential tropical weather in our area, follow the WLOX First Alert Weather Team.

