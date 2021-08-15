I-59 overpass at Gandy Parkway-Eatonville Road coming down

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – If you’re driving on Interstate 59 early Sunday morning, be careful.

Crews are working to take down the overpass at Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Eatonville Road.

Demolition of the overpass resumed at 7 p.m. Saturday and will run through 9 a.m. Sunday.

Traffic is being diverted to the on-off ramps for both the northbound and southbound lanes before re-entering I-59 once past the demolition site.

Motorists coming through the area are urged to use extreme caution.

Law enforcement will be on-site to help assist traffic flow.

