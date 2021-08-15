Broadcast Times

First ever Shopping With My Sisters event highlights supporting small businesses

Shopping with my Sisters
Shopping with my Sisters(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to give back to the community and bring unity, Juelz Home and Apparel and the BG Freedom Walkers hosted the first-ever ‘Shopping with My Sisters’ event.

The event was held at the New Image Hair Salon and many small businesses participated.

Keondria Placencio of Juelz Home & Apparel spoke on her favorite part of the event.

“I think it’s more of the connection with the women, the laughing, I see people talking, catching up, more of, you know, the way that businesses like my mom, she actually is with New Image, she’s been, she’s been a beautician for, what, 30 years, over 30 years, and so you have a business that was already, you know, done and already successful and she is pouring back into, you know, the up and coming community, small businesses,” says Placencio.

Some of the sponsors of the event include Montana Grille, Kenziya’s Treats, Glazed Sweets & Savory, New Image Hair Salon, Life Fellowship Church, Trina White Cakes, Yoni Nurse Magic, Coconut Confections, Juelz Home & Apparel, Tees for You, Rooted Designs, Maybell’s Candle & Soap, LaKa Graphics Design, Jazzy Jewels KY, Hydra FacialBG, Wendy’s, and Mario’s Pizza.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona reports 3,052 new cases of COVID-19; 18,464 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations open up along Gulf Coast
Cities on the Gulf Coast are preparing for the possible impact of tropical weather over the...
Actress working to make Lawton certified film friendly community
There's an effort underway to make Lawton the fifth film friendly community designated by the...
I-59 overpass at Gandy Parkway-Eatonville Road coming down
Demolition work will continue ion the I-59 overpass at Eatonville Road/Gandy Parkway until 9 a...
Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association host town hall meeting with Bryan officials
Residents at the town hall in Bryan hosted by the Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association.

GRETAWIRE

Cities on the Gulf Coast are preparing for the possible impact of tropical weather over the...

GRETAWIRE

LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations open up along Gulf Coast

There's an effort underway to make Lawton the fifth film friendly community designated by the...

GRETAWIRE

Actress working to make Lawton certified film friendly community

Demolition work will continue ion the I-59 overpass at Eatonville Road/Gandy Parkway until 9 a...

GRETAWIRE

I-59 overpass at Gandy Parkway-Eatonville Road coming down

Residents at the town hall in Bryan hosted by the Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association.

GRETAWIRE

Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association host town hall meeting with Bryan officials

FILE

GRETAWIRE

Manhattan Housing Authority on track to achieve 20% energy savings by 2025

Linden, Tennessee ranks number one in water taste test
Beast tasting water
Filling the teacher shortage as school approaches
North Dakota teacher shortage
In this years absence of Alex Bay’s Pirate Days, local businesses step up this weekend
Pirates won't be pillaging Alexandria Bay this year. The popular Pirate Days event has been...