Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association host town hall meeting with Bryan officials

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -No topic was off-limits at the Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association’s town hall meeting in Bryan Saturday. Residents in single-member districts one and two voice their concerns on a wide range of topics, including infrastructure, police reform, and emergency response.

Brazos County NAACP president Ebony Knight Tennell raised concerns over voting amongst other issues. She says these types of meetings are necessary for change to occur in the community and should happen more often.

“There are a lot of people that are concerned, but we also have a lot of people that care about this community that we all share,” said Knight Tennell. “It’s really important that we are able to as community members voice our concerns to those that can make a difference in policy locally.”

The City of Bryan’s Fire Department took this opportunity to make a presentation to residents on the department’s roles and responsibilities and receive input on the services citizens think are the most important to address.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is our five-year strategic plan in order to better serve the citizens. We really believe that the fire department needs to get community input to do that,” said Bryan Fire Department Chief Richard Giusti. “We gave a presentation on what the fire department capabilities are, what our goals are, what we’ve done, and where we’d like to go.”

“In order to do that, we need to make sure that we have community input,” said Giusti. “What we’re trying to do is actually put our strategic initiatives up of what we’ve done in the past with our capabilities, let the citizens know what they are so they can vote on what’s important to them.”

Representatives with the Bryan Police Department also took questions from residents. They say they’re working to bridge the gap between law enforcement officers and the community and value the citizen’s input.

“As with any information, we take it, brainstorm, and just come up with better ways that we can make sure that we’re doing the right thing and that we can improve on it if we truly can,” said Edmund Christian with the Bryan Police Department’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team. “We’ve got a lot of people here who are interested in making the community a better place, whether that be through the police department, the fire department, the education system, everyone’s on board, and they want to make Bryan a better place.”

Bryan City Councilmen Prentiss Madison, Single Member District 2, and Reuben Marin, Single Member District 1, say the town hall meeting held Saturday is a big step in continuing the growth and progress of the City of Bryan.

“I think it was great. It was probably one of the best meetings that we had as far as having the community come out and voice some opinions. I like how some people asked questions. Some people gave comments,” said Madison. “There was one great comment about how far we’ve come in Bryan, Texas. I think that’s the whole process to make sure that we go a little farther in improving.”

“We had an incredible turnout by the citizens here. It was incredible to get the feedback from the citizens. I think one way we bridge the gap is to get that communication, that dialogue going back and forth between the citizens, our Bryan Fire Department, Bryan Police Department and, our elected officials.”

